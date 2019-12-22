The local 1919 yuletide season was brimming over with traditional Christmas activities and events. Napans also enjoyed some unique interpretations of the holidays.
According to the Napa Daily Journal, the local churches held special holiday programs. While all of the congregations presented and enjoyed classic holiday music and prose, two Napa churches featured distinctive programs.
At the Presbyterian Church, its Sunday School students portrayed characters such as “Little Miss Rich Girl” and “Little Miss Poor Girl” in a play titled “Miss Poinsettia.” The children of the Methodist Church provided the typical seasonal songs and recitations for their congregation. However, they also presented their Sunday School teacher with a contribution of $87.50 for the Armenian and Syrian Relief Fund.
The Journal added, “Following the distribution of presents from a prettily decorated tree, games were played by the Methodist kiddies under the direction of (Boy) Scoutmaster E. L. Bickford and Lieutenant Crandall.”
Napa’s children were also the focus of other local holiday events. The Elks Lodge decked their Main Street hall with “a huge Christmas tree decorated to become a thing of beauty prepared for the joy and pleasure of the kiddies,” said the Journal. The Christmas morning event began with a program performed by children.
The article continued, “...the feature entertainment this year will be three acts by a Manikin troupe, something entirely new, which has never been presented before.” The Journal added, “A phone call Christmas morning to the Elks’ Club will have an automobile at your door for all the children it can fit.”—a rare treat for local youths.
Another organization brightening the holiday season was the Salvation Army. They first distributed 20 bountiful food baskets to Napans in need. The article also conveyed the Salvation Army’s ‘thank you’ for the community’s donations.
They also hosted an event for children. The Journal wrote, “A happy crowd of children and quite a sprinkling of older folks gathered at the Salvation Army Hall on Main street, the occasion being their annual Christmas Tree and exercises.” Each child received a gift, orange and bag of candy. The afternoon’s entertainment was a program of seasonal music, stories and prose.”
As these Christmas programs were being planned and conducted, the typical holiday hustle and bustle was happening in Napa. One of the busiest locations was the Napa post office on Main street.
According to the Journal, Dec. 23, 1919 “was the heaviest mail day in the history of the local post office” with 333 sacks of mail sent out from the local facility. In contrast, 149 mail sacks were shipped out the year before.
To further compare and contrast, from Dec. 16 to Dec. 25 in 1918 and 1919, those out-going mail sack numbers were: 808 in 1918 versus 1,385 a year later. Also, stamp sales increased by about $400 despite the lowering of first-class postage prices to just cents per stamp in 1919.
According to the newspaper, on Dec. 23, 1919 all five postal clerks were kept constantly busy by customers preventing the clerks from helping with local mail deliveries. As a result, the Journal reported, “Postmaster Walden desires to announce that for the next few days it will be necessary to make night deliveries for parcel post mail. If you hear anyone prowling around your front door at night, do not be alarmed; it’s only a parcel post carrier delivering your Christmas present.”
Also to further accommodate this increased volume, the Napa post office was opened from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Christmas Day. Plus, all the mail carriers tended to their routes to deliver every holiday parcel that day. The Journal advised, “Do not fail to respond quickly to the ring when the carriers call at your address.”
Many of these Christmas cards and parcels were purchased at local shops. The Journal wrote about two particular Napa businesses. Regarding the first establishment, it said, “The spirit of Christmas is handsomely indicated at the California Market by the fine decorations of the windows and interior.” This grocery store had entrances on both Main and Brown streets.
The second business was Gidding’s Delicatessen once located at First and Randolph streets. The Journal wrote, “A unique Christmas decoration which is attracting the attention of passers-by is a well-made representation of a dwelling, down the chimney of which a figure of Santa Claus is descending with a huge bran muffin, of which the delicatessen make a specialty, on his back.” The display also had pathways, horses, carts and “people” made from cookies. The Journal added, “..and plenty of green and red berries to add to the effect.”
Thank you for the gift of your readership. Happy holidays to you!