Rebecca Yerger, Memory Lane: Farm to table roots in Napa County

The current lifestyle trend of farm-to-table was once a typical way of life for the majority of Napa County residents a century ago or so. This rural existence was documented in the personal history of Stewart “Duke” Duhig in his book titled “Huichica." (wee-chee-kah.)
For today’s populace, the organic, farm-fresh lifestyle is by choice, whereas for Duhig, his family, and the generations before him, it was their life. Duhig began his recollections of his childhood days on his family’s Carneros farm with an emphasis on one critical point. “Living on a farm in the horsepower days, being self-sufficient was a necessity. If you couldn’t learn to be self-sufficient in the new land, you just didn’t make it.”
Duhig summarized the economic and financial realities of the agricultural way of life and living. “Most farms operated on a one-crop basis. When the hay or grain was harvested and sold, the outstanding accounts were then paid and supplies were put in for the winter, such as a sack or two of flour, a sack of sugar, several sacks of potatoes, and other staples that would keep for some time.”
He continued, “Repairs were made to the harness and equipment that could not be made at home. As for the cash needs throughout the rest of the year were concerned, you might depend on the butter and egg money.”
Duhig added, “Also, one family could seldom use a whole steer, hog, or lamb at one time, so frequently some fresh meat was sold to the neighboring farmers or to the folks in town. These little enterprises produced a great deal of the petty cash needed during the year for the special things so desired.”
The Duhig family’s garden was also essential to their self-reliance. He explained, “This meant raising bountiful gardens with produce for fresh eating and some to preserve for winter use. Mother was a great gardener, so we always had fresh vegetables in season.”
Besides all that fresh produce, the Duhigs made sure they had plenty of potatoes and root vegetables planted in their garden. The extra quantities of these were stored “in a cool, dry place, or in straw or sawdust to last through the fall, winter, and spring until the next harvest season," Duhig wrote.
Another crop that stored well as melons. “Fortunately, our ground along the Huichica Creek was quite fertile and had good gardening as well as good farming soil. Through the middle of our place ran a ditch or swale between two hills, with willows growing in it. This meant that there was water not too far below the surface. We cleared the willows from the north 800 yards of this ditch and plowed it up for a melon patch.”
He continued, “All season long we had watermelons, cantaloupes, and musk melons stacked on the concrete floor of our tan house where they keep well and stayed so cool.”
Duhig’s gardening recollections then wandered into fable versus fact. In good humor, he wrote, “ It’s a good thing this garden area was out of sight and sound of the house. It was so fertile that on a warm spring night the melon vines would grow so fast that they would drag the little melons to death over the rough ground. Their whimpering was pitiful to hear. But, being out of earshot, we just let them grow, and the ones that did survive were that much sweeter for the hardship.”
Returning to reality, Duhig recalled, “My father was a devotee of Luther Burbank and followed his every new hybrid development. (Burbank was a highly regarded Sonoma County experimental botanist and horticulturist.)”
To aid this horticultural advancement movement, the senior Duhig recorded every detail about the qualities of every yield of each fruit tree on his farm. That information was then forwarded to Burbank.
Duhig wrote, “He had trees on our place with four to five different kinds of apples, pears, plums and such grafted on them. He was especially adept at grafting walnuts and figs. Having a great assortment of fruit, mother always canned at least 200 quarts of fruit each year, as well as many jars of jelly and preserves. We also dried our own prunes, figs, apricots, and raisins. We lived pretty darn well!”,
Accompanying the main text describing the Duhig home and life the author added some sidebars with related items. One was “After School Snacks - 1915,” which listed some of his favorite goodies. Duhig began, “When you came home from school, it was hard to beat a big slab of homemade bread and butter with a half-inch of homemade preserves on it. My beverage was Cambridge Tea - a cup of hot water, a teaspoon of sugar, colored with milk. Very nourishing for a growing boy!”
Duhig concluded his farming days recollections with a special memory. “A couple of time a year I would be lucky and the Watkins & Raleigh man would be there when I’d get home. That meant a free pack of gum while mother was buying vanilla, maple flavoring, exotic spices, and other condiments that made the peddler’s wagon smell like heaven on wheels.
“The Watkins man also sold ‘Watkins Liniment,’ ‘For man or beast,’ wonderful for sore muscles. One of our hired men swore that a tablespoon of it in a cup of hot water was the finest ‘hangover’ cure he had ever tried, and he was an expert.”