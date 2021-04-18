Rebecca Yerger, Memory Lane: Farm to table roots in Napa County

The Duhig family’s garden was also essential to their self-reliance. He explained, “This meant raising bountiful gardens with produce for fresh eating and some to preserve for winter use. Mother was a great gardener, so we always had fresh vegetables in season.”

Besides all that fresh produce, the Duhigs made sure they had plenty of potatoes and root vegetables planted in their garden. The extra quantities of these were stored “in a cool, dry place, or in straw or sawdust to last through the fall, winter, and spring until the next harvest season," Duhig wrote.

Another crop that stored well as melons. “Fortunately, our ground along the Huichica Creek was quite fertile and had good gardening as well as good farming soil. Through the middle of our place ran a ditch or swale between two hills, with willows growing in it. This meant that there was water not too far below the surface. We cleared the willows from the north 800 yards of this ditch and plowed it up for a melon patch.”

He continued, “All season long we had watermelons, cantaloupes, and musk melons stacked on the concrete floor of our tan house where they keep well and stayed so cool.”