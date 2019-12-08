When the plight of those in need came to the attention of Napa County residents of yesteryear, they willingly lent a helping hand. That goodwill was even greater if those in need or peril were children. Some of these benevolent acts carried out by locals are illustrated by the following early 1900s newspaper articles.
Two examples appeared in the late-1911 editions of the Napa Daily Journal. The first article reported on the activities of the Women’s Home and Missionaries Societies of the Napa Methodist Episcopal Church.
According to the newspaper, the organization members first contributed generously to the coffers of the Societies’ aid programs before committee reports were given. Apparently, those charitable women were also industrious having packed numerous relief aid boxes. They had filled those parcels with essential goods and supplies as well as Christmas gifts.
After being sealed, the care packages were sent to the “Deaconess Home” for women, “Fred Finch” orphanage and overseas missions. Although the Journal had been liberal and thorough with the details about this benevolent activity, for whatever reason, it omitted the actual locations of those intended recipients.
The second late-1911 Journal article told the tragic account of a mother and child in crisis. “One of the most heartless cases of child abandonment ever...” came to light shortly after the steamship Napa Valley had docked at San Francisco around 8 p.m. It had departed from Napa about three hours earlier and stopped in Vallejo while en route to San Francisco.
The story began to unfold not too long after the passengers had disembarked. According to the article, as Charles Hatch, a steamship company official, was checking the vessel to make sure all the passengers had indeed departed, he heard an infant’s cries coming from the ship’s ladies room. Upon entering the rest-room he found a swaddled baby left within a small, but open, compartment.
With this discovery, Hatch contacted the authorities. Shortly thereafter, the San Francisco police took the infant to the Harbor hospital for evaluation and care. While the article did not specify the baby’s gender, it did state the infant was determined to be just a few hours old.
The Journal continued, “Another investigation held aboard the ship brought out evidence of the baby having been brought into existence abroad the vessel.”
While the authorities had no leads, the Journal added, “It is not regarded as possible that the woman could have made her way on and off the boat without attracting the attention of some of the passengers.”
An initial search of the newspaper found no further updates on this sad case. Although it is fair to say, if the baby’s family was not found, the newborn was probably placed in an orphanage.
On a related subject and according to a late-1912 issue of the Journal, the Napa Parlor of the Native Daughters and Sons of the Golden West had received an urgent message from the organization’s Central Committee on Homeless Children. It said, being “overburdened with children who are available for adoption, we are requesting assistance in finding homes for the little ones."
The next 7 1/2 inches of the article were filled with descriptions of the children. Most of the orphans were girls ranging in age of three months to 13 years old. For example, the Journal wrote, “Protestant Girl, black eyes, 7 years old, very attractive. Twins - lovely girls, 2 1/2 years old, brown eyes and green eyes, curls.”
According to a follow-up article printed in the Journal a few days later, the local placement campaign was a great success. Of the approximately two dozen children available for adoption, more than half of them were placed in Napa County homes. The Journal reported even more positive news for those children and local residents. It stated all of the Napa County families or households that had welcomed one or more of the children into their homes had already begun the process of formally adopting the children.
Setting aside the strong reaction to the abandoned baby news, these century-old articles demonstrate the compassion and generosity of long ago Napa County residents. As a result of those actions, they helped to built a strong foundation and community tradition of benevolence for the future generations of Napa Valley residents to embrace.