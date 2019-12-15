This time of the year, mailboxes are filled with annual yuletide letters from family and friends recounting moments in their respective lives. Along this line, Dorothy Gould Arata, a lifelong Napan, recently shared copies of her father’s letters written to his wife while she was away on a Yosemite vacation with her mother. They are filled with wonderful stories.
The Gould family tree began with the parents, Elmer Herbert “Herb” and Laura Blanche (Jeckel) Gould. Their four children were: 11-year-old Margaret, 8-year-old Lorna, 4 year old Dorothy and 2 1/2-year-old Robert, “Bobby.”
In 1948, the year of the letters, the Goulds lived at 1635 First St. It was located across the street from what is now the brick building housing Napa’s Community Service Building.
While Laura was away, Mrs. Minnie Thomas stepped in to help Elmer. She and her husband lived around the corner at Second and Washington streets. Over the course of nine-days of writing letters to Laura, Elmer wrote many lines about Minnie.
His first entry said, “Mrs. Thomas has been getting along fine with the kids, so far. No quarrels or squawking. She did a little shopping today and has been cooking some good meals, however, the steak we had tonight for dinner was about as tender as a slab of dried abalone. She was probably afraid to buy anything but the cheapest cuts.”
About halfway through the daily correspondence, Elmer further substantiated her frugality. “Mrs. and Mr. Thomas combine efforts in doing the shopping and she certainly is economical. (Damned if I don’t think she must do a little shop-lifting), I gave her $20 right after you left, and she said this evening that it would probably last her until the end of this week.”
While cautious with her spending, Minnie was too generous with other things, some of which caused Elmer considerable grief. He explained, “Mrs. Thomas thought Bobby hadn’t been performing just right so she gave him a whole can of baby food prunes for dinner last night.” He exclaimed, “Well he sure is functioning now!!!” Elmer continued, “He was daubed with dung from his hind and clear up to between his shoulders. And STINK “$%_&’()*. Ump Pa Pa Stinkeroo—on the bottom!”
However, a previous letter noted one of her redeeming virtues. In a brief note written by Lorna, she said, “Mrs. Thomas had braided our hair like you do.” This task would soon perplex Elmer.
You have free articles remaining.
That trial and tribulation began a few days later when Mr. Thomas called at 6:30 a.m. to inform Elmer that Minnie was quite ill. Elmer added, “This unexpected news threw me into a temporary tail spin, so I went back to bed to think it over...”
His first line of action was taking four days off from work to tend to his children. Elmer then gloated about how masterfully he got the children prepared for the day and even sent the two eldest off to school on time. However, he did experience a glitch.
Elmer explained, “There was only one phase of the operation that I was afraid to tackle, that was braiding their hair. Fortunately, they still had the braid that Mrs. Thomas had fixed the day before, and which looked pretty good to me under the circumstances. At any rate, the kids were satisfied.”
It seems Lorna thought otherwise. Apparently, she went next door to the Erks where the mother re-braided Lorna’s hair. Elmer wrote, “Thought that was nice of her, and will have to admit that it showed considerable improvement.” He added, “I’ll practice on the kids hair when they get home from school this afternoon, and bet I can do a first class job tomorrow morning...”
Twenty-four hours later, that smugness had been dashed. Elmer confessed, “Jeez!!! The kids sure had me hanging on the ropes yesterday.” He continued, “My last letter was written about 10 o’clock in the morning, and I felt pretty cocky having gotten the kids off to school, etc., all by myself.”
Elmer also wrote, “Gad how the picture changed before the day was over. They didn’t do anything terribly naughty, it was just one continuous round of minor squabbles and general irritation.” Elmer then mentioned a baby-sitter was coming over so he could attend a business meeting. He added, “Boy, oh boy, I’ll go off to work whistling like a kid with a new toy.”
In the following letter, Elmer exclaimed, “Thank you Lord, Mrs. Thomas is back at the job...and I went to work as per usual.” He added, “All is going along as well as usual here, but it certainly seems as though you have been away a long time.” As with every letter, he signed, “With Love, Herb.”