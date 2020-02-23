Rebecca Yerger, Memory Lane: Mudslinging in Napa's past

With March 3 being California’s primary election, the political rhetoric is ramping up. However, contrary to a popular misconception, this mudslinging is nothing new. It was as prevalent during the 1800s as it is today.
In the past, party affiliations were blatantly apparent, even within the local newspapers. For example, on Oct. 22, 1890, the Napa Daily Journal ran the following political piece: “We call attention to the hypocrisy of the late Republican State Convention in attempting to place upon the Democratic majority in the Legislature the entire responsibility of the appropriations made during the last session.”
“The Republican members of the Legislature voted in favor of the appropriations, which were the subject of criticisism, and in every instance the appropriations so made were approved by a Republican executive, whose administration his party convention had not the manliness to endorse nor the courage to condemn.”
Within an adjoining column, the Journal’s pen turned from poisoned to pleasant when they announced the upcoming visit to Napa by the California governor-elect. “Hon. E.B. Pond, who will soon be governor of California, will be speaking to an enthusiastic audience when he speaks in Napa tonight.”
Ten years later, Oct. 2, 1900, the Journal further demonstrated its political stance. The article was titled, “Democratic Speakings—Four Meetings Will Be Held in Napa County This Week.” It reported, those meetings were “under the auspices of the Democratic Central Committee.”
The engagements were held at the Lone Tree Schoolhouse in the Napa Redwoods—the Mt. Veeder area, Veterans Home, St. Helena and Calistoga. The featured speaker was Professor J.H. Simmons of San Francisco. The Journal strongly urged fellow Democrats to attend the meetings especially those who had not officially backed the party’s candidates.
The Journal’s counterpart was the Napa Register, a staunch Republican supporter. On Oct. 3, 1880, the Register published two articles that clearly demonstrated its political alignment. It wrote, “St. Helena All Right—Judges Hartson and Robinson were given a cordial reception at St. Helena Saturday night. The meeting was unusually large and the people very attentive. A San Francisco band furnished the music, and at the close of the speaking, formed themselves into a serenading party.”
You have free articles remaining.
The second article stated, “Napa being full of St. Helenaites today, we have had a good opportunity to test their sentiments and find that they were never more solid for Hartson than now. They even claim that they will give the ticket a larger majority than Napa, but that is hardly possible.”
The Register continued its political coverage within a regular feature titled, “What Is Being Said.” The column focused on the Democratic candidate and local attorney Dennis Spencer. He was running in opposition to Judge Chancellor Hartson of the Republican camp. The bracketed text is the 1880 Register editor’s response to the local voters’ response.
It stated, “Dennis thinks the boys’ ought to support him because he is one of ‘em. (Just the reason why they don’t.)” The group referred to as “ the boys” were the local bar association members. The column continued, “Dennis has lots of money and is making a lively campaign. (We thought he was a ‘poor man.’ Does ‘lively’ mean that he is scattering coin?) Dennis has an oily tongue, is a plausible pleader and plethoric in promise. (Are these the qualifications requisite in a lawmaker?)”
With all of the political rhetoric, the voters occasionally had, and still have, difficulty selecting a candidate. The result would be a tie vote and a runoff election. These occasions did, and do, create frustration for the politicians and complications for the bureaucrats, as illustrated in the June 27, 1890, Register article titled “Two Tie Votes.”
The article reported, “On June 3, a school election was held in Pope Valley district. The opposing candidates were Thomas Mast and M.W. Thomas. The election resulted in a tie, every vote in the vicinity being cast.”
The details continued, “In accordance with the law, another election was held a few days ago, and singular to relate, this one also resulted in a tie.”
After debating as to what should be done, the community turned to Napa County School Superintendent Huskey for guidance and hopefully a solution. Upon reviewing the laws pertaining to tie votes, Huskey had only one legal option to offer the Pope Valley residents — try again. Or as the article said, “Another election will be held.”
The moral of this story is: One vote can, and does, make a difference. So, please, be sure your voice is heard by voting on Tuesday March, 3. Thank you!
Email Rebecca Yerger at yergerenterprises@yahoo.com.