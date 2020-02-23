Rebecca Yerger, Memory Lane: Mudslinging in Napa's past

It stated, “Dennis thinks the boys’ ought to support him because he is one of ‘em. (Just the reason why they don’t.)” The group referred to as “ the boys” were the local bar association members. The column continued, “Dennis has lots of money and is making a lively campaign. (We thought he was a ‘poor man.’ Does ‘lively’ mean that he is scattering coin?) Dennis has an oily tongue, is a plausible pleader and plethoric in promise. (Are these the qualifications requisite in a lawmaker?)”

With all of the political rhetoric, the voters occasionally had, and still have, difficulty selecting a candidate. The result would be a tie vote and a runoff election. These occasions did, and do, create frustration for the politicians and complications for the bureaucrats, as illustrated in the June 27, 1890, Register article titled “Two Tie Votes.”

The article reported, “On June 3, a school election was held in Pope Valley district. The opposing candidates were Thomas Mast and M.W. Thomas. The election resulted in a tie, every vote in the vicinity being cast.”

The details continued, “In accordance with the law, another election was held a few days ago, and singular to relate, this one also resulted in a tie.”