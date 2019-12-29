The Spreckels Stock Farm, once located in the South Napa area, was renowned for its exceptional facilities and stable of fine bloodline thoroughbred race horses. It was also the second home of the Adolph Bernhard Spreckels family—the locally beloved San Francisco socialites and sugar dynasty heirs.
The Spreckels purchased the original 250 acres from John McCord, circa 1895. Their land-holdings gradually expanded to 382 acres. It boundaries stretched from Imola Avenue to the Napa River to Foster Road and ran randomly through the marshlands south of Napa to meet the river.
Today, their former farmland would envelope Snow Elementary School, Napa Horsemen’s Association and the former KVON/KVYN radio station site. It also encompasses the present-day River Park Shopping Center, Napa Yacht Club and Meadows neighborhood.
By mid-1895, the Spreckels Stock Farm was nearing its completion of which the Napa Register reported the details. However, the article primarily focused on the main stable. The compound was an ellipse in shape and covered 210 by 124 square feet of land. It included a large awning covering an 1/8-mile track. The 42 stalls were 15 square feet and finished with wood paneling and plank flooring as well as two doors. The exterior stall doors were to provide egress in case of a fire. The stable also had four rooms to house the employees.
As for the thoroughbred occupants of the stable, there were four famous horses connected with the Spreckels Stock Farm through either their birth and/or training. They were: Seabiscuit, Runstar, Dr. Leggo and Morvich. The latter, Morvich, was born on Feb. 14, 1919 at the Spreckels Stock Farm. He was considered the “Second Man-O-War” and the first California bred horse to win the Kentucky Derby. At that time, Morvich was owned by an east coast carpet manufacturing mogul.
Besides Morvich, other Spreckels Stock Farm horses were shipped back east to either provided breeding services or be delivered to a new owner. These thoroughbreds traveled by railroad aboard specially equipped boxcars and accompanied by a Spreckels trainer. Regarding these travels, the late Louis Ezettie, a local historian and Register columnist, said, “Trainers attracted considerable attention as they led the handsome and sometimes frisky animals up Union (Coombs) Street through town to the East Napa (Soscol Avenue) depot.”
On a related note, Ezettie also stated the Spreckels Stock Farm hired only the most experienced and capable of riders and trainers. In fact, their foreman, Pete Genette, was the famous West Coast trick rider and rodeo clown.
In addition to the horses, the farm also had a dairy with 40 cows. Plus, along the Napa River boundary of the estate was the Spreckels’ private wharf. Adolph was an avid yachtsman. Twice a year, he would bring some of his San Francisco friends by yacht to his Napa property of long weekend visits.
Those guests enjoyed the Spreckels’ hospitality at the Napa farmhouse located near Foster Road. Actually, many people would call the farm house a mansion. Besides the impressive house, the residential estate was known for its beautiful ornamental and produce gardens.
The gracious hostess of this home was Alma Spreckels. She and Adolph had four children—Adolph Jr., Howard, Dorothy and Alma “Jr.”
Regarding the children, many locals of that era had fond recollections of the four young Spreckels. For instance, frequently the daughters would ride their horses to the local post office once located on Main near Pearl Street. However, instead of dismounting their horses, the girls rode their steeds into the building to pick up their mail.
According to Ezettie, the Spreckels boys also made a lasting impression. Howard learned how to pilot planes in Napa. He took flying lessons from his neighbors, Wilbur and Earl Stewart. However, Adolph Jr. was far more flamboyant than Howard.
Ezettie continued, “Adolph Jr. obviously liked flashy automobiles and pretty girls. He frequently drove about town in an expensive Stutz open car of a bright red color with a smiling young maid seated beside him.”
But the Spreckels era ended in the 1920s. First, 67-year-old Adolph Sr. passed away in 1924. His family continued their part-time Napa residency until Oct. 17, 1928. On that day, at 1:50 a.m., an inferno consumed their palatial farmhouse. The blaze was so intense, the local firefighters helplessly stood by and watched the residence burn to the ground. While no lives were lost, the priceless rare art and furnishing collection valued at over $100,000 was reduced to ash.
Shortly thereafter, the Spreckels left Napa permanently. The majority of the property was eventually purchased by a Solano County politician and developer, Andrew Sheveland. Although, smaller parcels were bought by others.