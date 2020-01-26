Saturday, Jan. 25, marked the beginning of the Chinese Lunar New Year and the Year of the Rat. In recognition of this auspicious occasion, today’s column will feature a story from Napa’s former Chinatown.
In 1900, it was a thriving and relatively peaceful community located beside the Napa River and Creek along First Street. However, on occasion even the most successful and law abiding residents of that Napa river-front neighborhood faced personal and even legal woes. One particularly tangled and dramatic case of woes involved the newlyweds Gee Hop and Ong On.
Regarding their marriage, the arrangements for their union were finalized in late 1899. According to an account given by Ah Bow, a friend of the couple who served as their translator, Hop traveled to San Francisco with a chaperone, Ah Sing, to bring On to Napa.
The next day, Hop and On were married at the Napa County Courthouse. Officiated by a “Rev. W.B. Thorn, the witnesses were N.W. Collins and E.S. Bell.” The Napa Daily Journal continued, “Neither the bride nor the groom could understand much English, so the ceremony was translated to them by Ah Bow.”
According to Bow, the couple were to have been married two years earlier. However their marriage was postponed by the sudden death of On’s father and her obligation to observe two years of mourning. The Journal added, “However, it is whispered that this is an elopement.”
Unfortunately their wedded bliss was cut short as reported by a Journal headline. It said, “The Bride Arrested. The Matrimonial Seas of Gee Hop and Ong On is Somewhat Choppy.”
That turbulence began when Tai Gan of San Jose and Santa Clara County Deputy H.A. Pfister arrived in Napa with an arrest warrant for On. She was wanted for alleged petty larceny.
Actually, the difficulties began two weeks earlier when Gan had unsuccessfully tried to extort $200 from On. With her constant denial of his claim and refusal to pay, Gan—who the Journal described as “villainous looking”- left Napa. However Hop, On and the Napa Chinese community knew it was far from over.
So when Ah Bow, AKA Sport, spotted Gan and Pfister two weeks later, he raced to warn Hop and On. “The officers, fearing that the woman might be hidden, also ran, The Journal continued. “For a short time, there was a pretty good race. But Sport distanced the crowd.” Despite his efforts however, On was finally arrested.
“After hearing the facts concerning Ong On’s marriage and Tai Gan’s previous visit and demands,” the article added, “Officer Pfister expressed the opinion that Tai Gan is merely trying to get possession of Ong On to make her his slave.”
After the initial hearing, posting $50 bail and On’s release, she was whisked away to Napa’s Chinatown by Hop. “Tai Gan stayed close to the officers to protect his own hide from perforation,” the Journal added.
According to the final local newspaper account of this saga, the presiding Santa Clara County judge dismissed the charges against On because Gan did not appear in court. Apparently, Gan was evading the law because he was wanted on serious charges.
According to the newspaper, police investigators testified Gan was working for another man, “who had cast covetous eyes upon the pretty wife of Gee Hop.” The scheme was to force On to travel to San Jose where he and his men would abduct her.
Even with all that evidence and the dismissal, the drama was far from over for On and Hop. As soon as the larceny charges were dropped a U.S. Court Commissioner served On with an illegal alien warrant. “But, the Napa contingent (attorney E.S. Bell and Napa Constable—U.S. Deputy Marshal George Secord) had a card to play in the warrant line and arrested Ong On on charges of grand larceny. This gave them the right to possession of the woman,” the Journal stated. Following the date being set for the hearing of both charges, On returned to Napa.
Although it seemed as if Hop and On were still to face more legal battles, there were no further reports in the local newspapers. But, hopefully, she and her husband were eventually able to enjoy a long and serene life together.