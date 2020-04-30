Recipes for Sauvignon Blanc Day

Cut four 14-inch rectangles of parchment paper and fold them in half. Draw a half-heart shape on each rectangle (with the heart’s center along the fold), then cut along the lines. Open up the heart-shaped papers and lay them flat. Using a little of the butter, grease each paper on one side of the heart shape. Spoon 1/3 of the beans atop the butter, sprinkle with a little salt and pepper, then lay a fillet atop the beans. Season with a little more salt and pepper, and top with ½ cup of spinach. (The stack will be quite high, but the spinach reduces on cooking.) Sprinkle each stack with 2 teaspoons of wine, and dot with the remaining butter.