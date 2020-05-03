Rediscovering Carmel-by-the-Sea

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Once upon a time, in the year 1924 BC (Before COVID-19), 31-year old Hugh Comstock, journeyed from his Santa Rosa home to visit his sister living in Carmel on the Central Coast. Little could Comstock have realized the future repercussions of that fateful trek when he met his wife, Mayotta, who persuaded the novice builder to construct a custom bungalow to showcase her rag doll collection.

That now historical 244-square-foot gingerbread cottage, dubbed Hansel, would become the blueprint for its sister cottage, Gretel, built the next year, followed by 19 additional similar-style creations during a five-year period for local residents charmed by the gingerbread house design.

Of these remaining 21 Comstock originals in what is now officially known as Carmel-by-the-Sea, most are personal residences, aside from those used as a restaurant (Tuck Box), English-style candy store (Cottage of Sweets) or a B&B (Normandy Inn).

Regardless of purpose, they all play a role in characterizing this quaint hamlet that was once home to such luminaries as photographer Ansel Adams, authors Robert Louis Stevenson and Sinclair Lewis, and screen legends Doris Day and Clint Eastwood, who, after being elected the town’s mayor in 1986, immediately tossed out a 60-year zoning law banning the sale of ice cream cones. Now, that’s how to make someone’s day!