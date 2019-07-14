Napa photographer Elizabeth Bush is the featured speaker in the Napa Library Remarkable Journeys series at 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 18.
In 2016, Bush and her artist husband Mark Mattioli visited southern Arizona. They chose to travel in April, when temperatures in the region are still comfortable for being outdoors. In a rental car, they drove towards Bisbee, founded in 1880 in the Mule Mountains near the Mexican border. Along the way, they could not resist a brief walkabout in touristy Tombstone. Nearby Lowell was a nostalgic haven of vintage cars and buildings to explore.
Bush and Mattioli explored the flora and fauna of the Sonora desert and went on to discover the diverse offerings of Tucson, including the historic barrio neighborhood and the DeGrazia Gallery in the Sun. Bush’s slide presentation will include images of surrounding attractions such as Saguaro National Park, Pima Air and Space Museum, San Xavier Mission, and the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum.
Remarkable Journeys is an ongoing program at the Napa Main Library that features a monthly presentation by a local traveler.
The program is free. The Napa Main Library is at 580 Coombs St., Napa.