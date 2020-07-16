Remi Cohen appointed CEO of Domaine Carneros

When asked about her plans for Domaine Carneros, she said, “The wine industry is at a pivotal time, with changing consumer demographics. I look forward to using data-driven and team decision-making processes to create innovative, benchmark hospitality programs as well as wine club and consumer engagement tactics to attract and retain a broad membership and consumer base.”

Crane said, “I have had a long and satisfying career guiding Domaine Carneros to where it is today. My dream from the age of 8 was to make delicious sparkling wine. From a little girl in New Jersey through a path of many adventures with twists and turns, eventually I found the career that has been more than a dream come true. And it has been a great pleasure to work with the Taittinger family for 33 years.

She added, "Remi has all the qualities and more to take us to the next evolutionary step, particularly during a challenging time in the wine business. Her adaptability to the changing demographic and cultural landscape will guide the winery into the future with a steady hand at the helm.”

Crane also underscored the high value that the founding Taittinger family has for female leadership. The Taittinger family’s CEO is Vitalie Taittinger, who was the company’s first female president since its founding.

Of Crane’s departure, Taittinger said, “Eileen Crane will forever be a name associated with the golden age of Carneros. We look forward to Remi Cohen’s vision for the winery as it enters its 34th year in 2021.”