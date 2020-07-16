Remi Cohen appointed CEO of Domaine Carneros

Remi Cohen will join Domaine Carneros as the new CEO in August just before harvest kicks off.
In April, founding winemaker and CEO Eileen Crane announced she would be stepping down from her role as CEO after 33 years. Crane will hand over the reins in August while overseeing her last harvest and blending the 2020 cuvees following.
Cohen began her career in the Carneros region at Saintsbury after receiving her master’s degree in viticulture. She returns to Carneros with 20 years experience, after building a multi-faceted career focused on fine winemaking, viticulture, managing teams, and directing strategic sales and marketing programs in the wine industry.
Her most recent position was chief operating officer at Lede Family Wines, where her decade-long career earned her accolades including Wine Enthusiast’s "40 under 40" recognition in 2015. As an advocate of sustainability practices, she presided over the receipt of Napa Green certification for the land and winery at Lede.
Cohen received a Bachelor of Science degree in Molecular and Cellular Biology from UC Berkeley, and then went on to earn a master’s degree in viticulture from UC Davis and an MBA in Finance from Golden Gate University.
“I admire the incredible talent, leadership, and vision that luminary Eileen Crane has provided for the winery," Cohen said.
When asked about her plans for Domaine Carneros, she said, “The wine industry is at a pivotal time, with changing consumer demographics. I look forward to using data-driven and team decision-making processes to create innovative, benchmark hospitality programs as well as wine club and consumer engagement tactics to attract and retain a broad membership and consumer base.”
Crane said, “I have had a long and satisfying career guiding Domaine Carneros to where it is today. My dream from the age of 8 was to make delicious sparkling wine. From a little girl in New Jersey through a path of many adventures with twists and turns, eventually I found the career that has been more than a dream come true. And it has been a great pleasure to work with the Taittinger family for 33 years.
She added, "Remi has all the qualities and more to take us to the next evolutionary step, particularly during a challenging time in the wine business. Her adaptability to the changing demographic and cultural landscape will guide the winery into the future with a steady hand at the helm.”
Crane also underscored the high value that the founding Taittinger family has for female leadership. The Taittinger family’s CEO is Vitalie Taittinger, who was the company’s first female president since its founding.
Of Crane’s departure, Taittinger said, “Eileen Crane will forever be a name associated with the golden age of Carneros. We look forward to Remi Cohen’s vision for the winery as it enters its 34th year in 2021.”
