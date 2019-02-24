A trio of speakers will headline the 2019 Retirement Renewal Forums at Collabria Care in Napa. Featured will be specialists in estate planning, safe travel options for retirees, and the realities of long-term care.
The series opens with Napa probate and estate administrative lawyer Bruce Ketron addressing “The State of Your Estate” on Tuesday, March 5, at 5:30 p.m.
Ketron will discuss key strategies important in estate planning, how to avoid pitfalls and danger signs often overlooked by retirees, such as up-to-date wills, advance directives, and trust management. He likewise brings more than 30 years of personal and professional experience, sharing anecdotes as well as pertinent information. He will take questions from the audience.
“Travel During Your Renewal Years” discussing travel safety, the best suitable destination, and traveling with a disability will continue the forum offerings on Tuesday, May 7.
The series concludes with “The Realities of Long-term Care” focusing on how to find the right care-giving service and how to evaluate the service you need on Tuesday, Sept. 17.
The forums were founded by retirement renewal specialist Kal Edwards with an advisory board consisting of elder practice attorney Naomi Dreskin-Anderson, wealth management adviser Brian Monske, psychologist Dr. Marly Perkins, health and wellness professional Elizabeth Glenn-O’Dell and chef and culinary advisor Greg Cole.
The forums are part of the Collabria Care Community Conversation series and are without charge. However, reservations are recommend by phone from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday 707-258-9087 ext. 272 or via email at jmcnab@collabriacare.org.
The programs are held in the Community Room of Collabria Care, 414 South Jefferson in Napa. Parking and refreshments will be available.