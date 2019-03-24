Review: 2019 MUSTANG BULLITT

Ford has released an all-new Bullitt for 2019, which is only the third variant to wear the badge. Like subsequent movie chase scenes, the 2019 Bullitt has a great shadow to clear before it can stand on its own spotlight. Ford recently provided me with the opportunity to drive one.
The 2019 Bullitt enhances the styling of the already beautiful lines of the Mustang. Everything from the chrome accented shaved grill and hood vents, to its retro-like wheels are subtle but noticeable improvements.
When behind the wheel of the 2019 Bullitt, the essence of detective Frank Bullitt washes over the driver. The 2019 Bullitt brings together old school muscle, new tech, and nostalgia. Press the start button and the configurable 12-inch digital LCD screen presents a motion graphics like movie opening complete with a heart-pounding soundtrack. The leather Recaro seats accented by green stitching provide both support and comfort.
The 2019 Bullitt produces 480 horsepower and 420 pounds-feet of torque with a 7,400 rpm redline. Ford borrowed the intake manifold from its awesome Shelby GT350 for the Bullitt. An active valve performance exhaust system featuring a new Black NitroPlate double-dual set is standard. Brembo brakes sit behind 19 inches five-spoke aluminum wheels at the ready to subtract digits added to the speedometer.
Unlike many sports cars these days, the 2019 Bullitt features an old school six-speed manual transmission complete with a cue-ball shifter. The short throw shifter is a joy to row which had me shifting unnecessarily. Rev-matching can also be turned on or off depending up preference for downshifts. Gear ratios are long which provide longer exhaust note jam sessions between shifts. Ford admits to cheating by piping some sound into the cabin. Overall the sound is a glorious rumble, minus annoying droning that is produced by some exhaust systems.
The 2019 Bullitt is available in two colors only, Shadow Black and Dark Highland Green.
Acceleration, braking and steering all had me looking forward to each drive. Ride quality was firm but comfortable in each setting. Like most performance cars, some surface interruptions did produce harsh feedback. Overall the 2019 Mustang Bullitt is a high achievement. Much of the spotlight has been taken away from the Bullitt with the introduction of the 700 horsepower 2020 Mustang Shelby GT500. While this looks like an amazing Mustang, the Bullitt still holds its own.