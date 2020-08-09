Road trip, Part 3: The ride home from Glacier National Park

After a fine morning hike to Avalanche Lake in Glacier National Park, we left the park at West Glacier and got back on the road heading west on US 2.
We traversed the northern end of the fertile Flathead River Valley, home to thousands of productive ranches and farms attesting to Montana’s diverse agricultural economy, and easily passed through the center of the small city of Kalispell.
Gerald and Jean Hasser have written travel stories for The Register about visiting Egypt, India, Jordan, the Carribean and Vietnam. Now, they hit the road to discover the USA.
Continuing west, we were reminded that the scenery never lets up in this part of the world. Leaving the flat, wide valley, we passed a series of lakes and eventually followed the mighty Kootenai River and its meandering path in the steep valley separating the Kootenai and Kaniksu National Forests.
The road, the river and we continued into Idaho shortly before joining southbound US 95 at Bonners Ferry. Our luck with light traffic continued as we proceeded between the two national forests toward the day’s destination, the town of Sandpoint, epicenter of outdoor recreation and sports in northern Idaho.
We passed through the small town to the northwestern arm of gorgeous Lake Pend Oreille, crossing on a long bridge where the Pend Oreille River flows into that corner of the lake.
At the far end of the bridge, half of which has been given over to bicyclists and pedestrians, we arrived at the modern and thankfully air-conditioned Lodge at Sandpoint on the shore of the lake. The helpful desk clerk who checked us in mentioned that she had bicycled the day before in Glacier past the closure to motor vehicles and on to the summit of the Going to the Sun Road, pausing at times to look at grizzly bears from a distance.
A relaxing dinner on the lakeside patio of the adjoining restaurant included gazing between courses at watercraft and skiers cruising the lake while toddlers played at the water’s edge under the watchful eyes of parents. The remainder of the evening included writing numerous postcards to friends and relatives around the country.
The next morning, based on the recommendation of hotel staff, we found a friendly independent coffee shop with excellent pastries and outdoor seating for a great start to the day. The quiet downtown grid made it easy to find our way, walking to the popular lakeside park, with its beach and marina.
Traveling to Glacier National Park by car during COVID-19 proves to be easy and rewarding.
The combination of warm temperatures, bright blue sky and clear, clean water was a winner, with families picnicking on the lawns and playing in the lake and boaters keeping the launching ramp busy.
To the north of the park, we found a path that continues for several miles between the lake and the railroad tracks that are heavily used for freight and Amtrak service, with the Amtrak station on the edge of downtown.
We continued our stroll around the sparkling clean downtown with its recently upgraded streets and sidewalks, dipping into a couple shops to browse, always with masks and sanitizer. That much walking triggered our appetites and we found sidewalk tables at a combination gift shop and deli to watch downtown activity while we enjoyed sandwiches.
By early afternoon, we were back on southbound US 95, looking at the longer part of the lake on our left for miles on the way to Coeur d’Alene. We discovered our first truly heavy traffic approaching the small city of Hayden as the highway widened and we went slowly from signal to signal, thinking that these towns may be the victims of their own popularity and growing numbers.
Cruising along the shore of Lake Coeur d’Alene, we admired the distant scenery, but the crowded sidewalks convinced us to continue on to the night’s B&B lodging in neighboring Post Falls just to the west on Interstate 90.
The charming River Cove B&B in a residential neighborhood overlooks a small cove and city park on the bank of the Spokane River, with easy water access and paths popular with locals. On our innkeeper’s recommendation we had a patio dinner at the nearby White House Grill. A pasta dish swam in enough butter to clog a horse’s arteries, but the overdose of garlic made up for it.
Next morning, we were westbound on Interstate 90, crossing into Washington in a few miles and soon zipping through Spokane. The freeway continues to the southwest, and we did not try very hard to keep up with the sparse traffic moving well beyond the posted speed limit. A couple hours later, we connected with southbound US 395 to continue through the wide open spaces of eastern Washington until passing through the Tri-Cities areas and continuing west on Interstate 84 in Oregon.
The famous winds of the Columbia River Gorge lived up to their reputation as fierce gusts rocked our car, carried windsurfers at high speed along the wide stream and lifted parasailers high above, while the perfect cone shape of snow covered Mount Hood rose into view.
The wind followed us southbound on US 97 through cattle ranches and wheat farms in central Oregon, as the sight of Mount Hood gave way to the similarly impressive Mount Jefferson, followed by the splendor of the three peaks of The Sisters, all draped in snow.
It was still blowing unusually strong in Bend when we checked in at the Hampton Inn across the calm Deschutes River from the Old Mill District. As we walked across the foot bridge over the river, numerous people were floating by on inner tubes and kayaks, with just the right amount of current to keep them moving, despite the wind going the other direction.
The patio at Anthony’s seafood restaurant across the bridge was sheltered enough for us to enjoy a dinner of excellent prawn appetizers and entrees. Shops in this repurposed mill area were still on short hours and we were unable to explore them, so instead we enjoyed an after-dinner stroll along the river path, lined by new luxury homes.
Our next and final day on the road started once again on southbound US 97 through the Deschutes National Forest, then along Klamath Lake, and past the town of Klamath Falls. We soon crossed into California as giant Mount Shasta loomed to the south, its summit poking out above a collar of clouds.
We joined southbound Interstate 5 at Weed, then made a quick stop in Central Valley heat at the edge of Redding to stroll across the Sundial Bridge over the Sacramento River while snacking on ice cream to refresh us for the remainder of the drive on Interstate 5. We joined the usual Sunday afternoon slog on westbound Interstate 80 at Vacaville and watched the reading of the car’s outside air thermometer dip as we peeled off on Highway 12 and passed through Jameson Canyon.
We celebrated our return to Napa with excellent pizza on shaded patio of the Kitchen Door at the Oxbow, next to our own peaceful hometown river.
Back home, the car got a well earned service at Storck’s Garage, the oven quit working and the washing machine started acting up and the gym closed again, so life goes on, including testing negative for you know what.
