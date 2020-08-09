Road trip, Part 3: The ride home from Glacier National Park

The famous winds of the Columbia River Gorge lived up to their reputation as fierce gusts rocked our car, carried windsurfers at high speed along the wide stream and lifted parasailers high above, while the perfect cone shape of snow covered Mount Hood rose into view.

The wind followed us southbound on US 97 through cattle ranches and wheat farms in central Oregon, as the sight of Mount Hood gave way to the similarly impressive Mount Jefferson, followed by the splendor of the three peaks of The Sisters, all draped in snow.

It was still blowing unusually strong in Bend when we checked in at the Hampton Inn across the calm Deschutes River from the Old Mill District. As we walked across the foot bridge over the river, numerous people were floating by on inner tubes and kayaks, with just the right amount of current to keep them moving, despite the wind going the other direction.

The patio at Anthony’s seafood restaurant across the bridge was sheltered enough for us to enjoy a dinner of excellent prawn appetizers and entrees. Shops in this repurposed mill area were still on short hours and we were unable to explore them, so instead we enjoyed an after-dinner stroll along the river path, lined by new luxury homes.