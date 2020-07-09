Russell Joy becomes GM of Napa Wine Company

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Napa Wine Company has appointed of Russell Joy as its general manager. Napa Wine Company specializes in custom crush operations, working with clients and winemakers to crush, ferment, blend, age and bottle their wines in the historic California Bonded Winery #9.

Joy brings more than 30 years of wine industry leadership experience to Napa Wine Company, owned by the Pelissa family, who have farmed in Napa Valley since 1903. Most recently, as vice president and director of Strategy—California for Ste. Michelle Wine Estates, Joy ran Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars, Patz & Hall, and Conn Creek Wineries.

Prior to that, he was president and general manager of Patz & Hall Wine Company where he led all aspects of the business including the successful sale to Ste. Michelle Wine Estates.

In addition, Joy has held roles with Viansa Winery & Italian Marketplace, Sebastiani Vineyards, Allied Domecq (Wine Alliance), and started his career with Touche Ross (now Deloitte) earning his CPA certificate in Rochester, New York.

A Western New York native, Joy was raised on a family-owned fruits and vegetable farm operation. He obtained his bachelors degree in business administration from St. Bonaventure University in New York.