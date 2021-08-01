Samie Hartley's Simple & Sassy: All that fuss for nothing

After months of dragging my heels, I finally did it: I returned to the office.
I hadn’t put in a full day at the office since March of last year. I visited a few times to show my co-workers who preferred the office setting that I was indeed still a three-dimensional entity and not a series of words and phrases traded in emails. But otherwise, my presence in the office was scarce.
Some people never worked from home during the lockdown, but I embraced it. I loved sleeping in and then spending my mornings reading or playing with my cats before throwing myself together and logging in for the day. I could do laundry and other chores in between Zoom meetings and deadline crunches. I felt incredibly productive both personally and professionally.
As much as I loved my new work attire of sweat pants and graphic T-shirts, I knew that as life went back to normal, I’d need to at least put in some real, work-related cameos at the office. Thankfully, my editor was very patient with me, and he was understanding of my anxieties and cautious approach to returning to work. We agreed that I could start coming in one day a week, just to get a feel for things, and then we could take it from there.
As I drove into work last week, I thought about turning back several times, but ultimately, I arrived at the Napa Valley Register office in optimistic spirits. I walked into the lobby, scanned my keycard and entered the workflow with little incident. Everyone seemed happy to see me, and I was happy to see everyone.
Columnist Samie Hartley is adjusting to her new work-from-home routine.
Aside from my computer not wanting to start, which is completely understandable after sitting inactive for 16 months, it was a usual day.
The fact that it was a usual day left me feeling underwhelmed. I’d built this return to work to be this momentous occasion — some big personal achievement, and it was entirely ordinary. I wasn’t expecting trumpets and confetti, but I thought I’d feel different somehow.
In all honesty, it felt like losing my virginity.
Having sex for the first time is advertised to be this life-altering act that propels you into a whole new chapter of your existence. You think about IT, wonder about IT, worry about IT. You talk to friends who’ve already done IT and ask as many questions as they will allow: What was IT like? Were you scared? Did IT hurt? Did you use protection? Do you think you’ll do IT again?
There is so much suspense leading up to doing IT, and then IT happens and then IT … well, then IT is over. You can check the box on your life resume and move on to other things.
And a lot like losing your virginity, everyone has a different experience. I think returning to the office has been like that for a lot of people. Thankfully, in my case, I was able to do it on my terms. I wasn’t rushed or forced. I felt physically and mentally ready to enter this new chapter.
Register columnist Samie Hartley can't seem to keep her cat from interrupting her Zoom work calls.
So, this week, I went back to the office again. I sat down at my desk and read the news: The CDC recommends all people, vaccinated or not, wear protective face masks indoors. Interesting.
We weren’t wearing masks in the office on Tuesday when I went in and read the latest CDC advisory, but on Wednesday, human resources released a memo requiring employees to wear masks indoors if you are going to be within six feet of your coworkers.
I had already decided the night before HR’s edict that I would wear a mask the next time I went into the office — just for my own peace of mind. I’m vaccinated, but it doesn’t hurt to cover up. This memo changes everything, however. Looks like I’ll be working from home full time again … for now.
All that fuss for nothing.
