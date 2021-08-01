Samie Hartley's Simple & Sassy: All that fuss for nothing

Aside from my computer not wanting to start, which is completely understandable after sitting inactive for 16 months, it was a usual day.

The fact that it was a usual day left me feeling underwhelmed. I’d built this return to work to be this momentous occasion — some big personal achievement, and it was entirely ordinary. I wasn’t expecting trumpets and confetti, but I thought I’d feel different somehow.

In all honesty, it felt like losing my virginity.

Having sex for the first time is advertised to be this life-altering act that propels you into a whole new chapter of your existence. You think about IT, wonder about IT, worry about IT. You talk to friends who’ve already done IT and ask as many questions as they will allow: What was IT like? Were you scared? Did IT hurt? Did you use protection? Do you think you’ll do IT again?

There is so much suspense leading up to doing IT, and then IT happens and then IT … well, then IT is over. You can check the box on your life resume and move on to other things.