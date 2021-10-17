Samie Hartley's Simple & Sassy: Am I addicted to social media?

But in doing that quick Instagram check, I’m feeding into the monster that is social media: “I wouldn’t want to miss ….”

FOMO. Fear of missing out. It’s a thing.

We use social media to stay connected, but it also helps keep us apart. Social media allows me to see what my friends are up to without actually making any effort to contact them directly. No need to call or meet up for coffee. I can see what they’re up to and chime in as needed. It’s an introvert’s dream.

However, on the flip side, my friendships with people who aren’t on social media have deteriorated or evaporated entirely over the years. Sometimes I regret it. Sometimes I think it might be for the best.

But then I have to wonder — if social media were to disappear from the face of the Earth, what would happen to my relationships with friends, family, co-workers, and former colleagues?

I used to be a phone person, but the convenience of the internet has made me lazy. My closest friends know that I go off the social grid from time to time, but they also know that if they ever needed anything, I would drop everything and go to them as quickly as I could. They also know it’s easier to reach me by text or Facebook messenger. I may send a call to voicemail.

Simple & Sassy: What are friends for? When is the last time you evaluated who you Friend, Follow and Like on social media? Simple & Sassy's Samie Hartley is doing some digital housekeeping. Here are some things to consider.