Samie Hartley's Simple & Sassy: Am I addicted to social media?

Facebook was down for nearly six hours earlier this month, and our social worlds were thrown into chaos. No posting, sharing, liking or responding with laughing emojis. The horror.
Apparently, it was a big deal, but I hardly noticed.
It happened on a Monday, which is my day off from work, so I didn’t know about it until I got the news alert on my phone that notified me Facebook had temporarily flatlined.
“Guess you wouldn’t have much to do today,” my husband said. I grimaced. “I do more than cruise Facebook all day,” I replied in protest.
It’s true — my job as Napa Valley Register online editor does involve several trips to Facebook each workday and regular monitoring of a social media content managing system, but this Click Monkey (a nickname for my job I apply with tenderness and a dollop of sarcasm) has plenty of other tasks to keep busy throughout the day. I’d actually relish a workday where I didn’t have to check in on the Napa Valley Register Facebook comments to make sure everyone is playing nice in our digital sandbox.
Since I’m off on Mondays, I use that day to take time off from social media as well. I typically only check Instagram, which is owned by Facebook and also crashed earlier this month during the outage, to see if any of my friends have posted a “story” — a post that is removed after a few hours rather than cementing itself into the digital record. I wouldn’t want to miss out on a cute clip of my niece or a nature photo posted by my outdoorsy gal pal. Otherwise, I like to spend my Mondays running errands and focusing on chores, limiting my screen time as much as possible.
But in doing that quick Instagram check, I’m feeding into the monster that is social media: “I wouldn’t want to miss ….”
Online editor Samie Hartley reads all of your Facebook comments. ALL of them.
FOMO. Fear of missing out. It’s a thing.
We use social media to stay connected, but it also helps keep us apart. Social media allows me to see what my friends are up to without actually making any effort to contact them directly. No need to call or meet up for coffee. I can see what they’re up to and chime in as needed. It’s an introvert’s dream.
However, on the flip side, my friendships with people who aren’t on social media have deteriorated or evaporated entirely over the years. Sometimes I regret it. Sometimes I think it might be for the best.
But then I have to wonder — if social media were to disappear from the face of the Earth, what would happen to my relationships with friends, family, co-workers, and former colleagues?
I used to be a phone person, but the convenience of the internet has made me lazy. My closest friends know that I go off the social grid from time to time, but they also know that if they ever needed anything, I would drop everything and go to them as quickly as I could. They also know it’s easier to reach me by text or Facebook messenger. I may send a call to voicemail.
When is the last time you evaluated who you Friend, Follow and Like on social media? Simple & Sassy's Samie Hartley is doing some digital housekeeping. Here are some things to consider.
The Facebook outage earlier this month brought up discussions about social media addiction. I’ve never thought of myself as an addict, but the outage did make me rethink my habits and my relationships, and I’ve realized just how dependent on social media I’ve become even if I’m not an avid user who posts every day.
All this time, I thought I was above it all. I can go six hours without Facebook. I can go a whole day without Facebook. But I’m tethered to it more closely than I am willing to admit. I think we all are at this point. It’s just part of our lives whether we like it or not.
I’ve often told myself that if I weren’t the online editor and I didn’t need to check social media as part of my job ‘I could quit social media if I really wanted to.’
Sounds like an addict, doesn’t it?
Maybe my relationship with social media isn’t as healthy as I’d always assumed.
