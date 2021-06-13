 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Samie Hartley's Simple & Sassy: Let's face it. It was embarrassing.
Simple & Sassy

Samie Hartley's Simple & Sassy: Let's face it. It was embarrassing.

I’m not sure what made me more nervous. Was it that Chuck and I were going out on our first date in more than a year or was it that I’d decided not to wear a bra with this dress? Honestly, it was a toss-up.

Samie Hartley

Samie Hartley

After so many months at home, the idea of going out — really going out — seemed so foreign that it gave me butterflies. In 13 years, Chuck and I had been on plenty of dates, but this was our first post-pandemic date. Make-up had been applied. Hairspray had been spritzed. Perfume had been dabbed. It seemed momentous yet completely ordinary.

Chuck and I don’t frequent fancy restaurants, but since this was our first real date in more than a year, we decided to treat ourselves. We drove up to St. Helena and found ourselves on a cozy patio just after noon on a Sunday. We ordered things we couldn’t pronounce and relished each savory bite. 

It was nice to be outside. The fresh air felt like it was clearing out the dust that had accumulated on a year’s worth of cancelled plans. After Chuck and I were first vaccinated, we reunited with his parents and went out to dinner. I kept my mask in my lap the entire time, clutching at it like Rosary beads, ready to put it on at a moment’s notice. I was comfortable but cautious. This time I felt more relaxed.

During our date, I allowed my mask to sit on the corner of the table. It was always within reach, but I tried to pretend its presence was as mundane as the flowers on the table. When we were done with our meal, we masked up and were on our way. Everything was going according to plan.

For the second part of our afternoon, Chuck and I went to our favorite winery for a tasting. I decided to push the boundaries of my comfort level a bit further and tucked my mask inside my purse after we were seated. It wasn’t an attempt at out-of-sight/out-of-mind, though.

It was a gorgeous day, but it was a bit breezy, and I didn’t want to go running after my mask if it blew away. Putting the mask in my purse was a practical choice.

Funny how a little wine can obliterate a “practical” decision.

Chuck and I sat in the sunshine and sipped. We people watched. We sipped. We snickered. It felt like old times. The sun was melting the frost that had settled on our social lives. It was a satisfying step in our return to normal. 

As things were winding down, I decided to visit the restroom before we journeyed back home. That’s what I normally did on days like this, and since this day was starting to feel like a normal day, I did what I’d normally do.

I walked across the patio and entered the lobby in search of the ladies room when I quickly realized I’d overstepped the bounds of my comfort level in a time of new normals. 

As the door gently shut behind me, three sets of eyes hovering above masked mouths stared at my naked face. I’m sure the staff was ready to dismiss me as another clueless tourist, but I was instantly mortified for forgetting to bring my mask. I gasped as I hurried to cover my mouth with my hand (smooth move, I know.) and began to back away, pushing the doors open behind me as I tried to fade away in slow motion.

I’m not sure why I did it. That’s the response of a cartoon character — not a grown woman.

But then it dawned on me. Me embarrassing myself in front of strangers? That’s the most normal thing that has happened in a long time.

A recent study has found that drinking up to seven glasses of wine every week can lower your chances of getting cataracts.

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!

 

Samie Hartley is the Napa Valley Register online editor. Simple & Sassy runs every other Sunday. She can be reached at shartley@napanews.com.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Couples adjust to life post-pandemic

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Online Editor/Calendar Editor

Samie Hartley is the Napa Valley Register online editor and social media manager. She also assembles the community calendar. Her column Simple & Sassy runs on alternating Sundays.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hurricane season 2021: What do you put in your first-aid kit?
Home and Garden

Hurricane season 2021: What do you put in your first-aid kit?

  • Updated

Stock your first-aid kit and store in a waterproof container • First-aid manual. • Sterile adhesive bandages in assorted sizes. • Sterile gauze pads and roller bandages in a variety of sizes. • Hypoallergenic adhesive tape. • Scissors and tweezers. • Needle, for sewing and removing splinters. • Bars of soap in their own plastic bags or waterproof containers. • Moist towelettes. • Antiseptic ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News