Samie Hartley's Simple & Sassy: Let's face it. It was embarrassing.

I’m not sure what made me more nervous. Was it that Chuck and I were going out on our first date in more than a year or was it that I’d decided not to wear a bra with this dress? Honestly, it was a toss-up.

After so many months at home, the idea of going out — really going out — seemed so foreign that it gave me butterflies. In 13 years, Chuck and I had been on plenty of dates, but this was our first post-pandemic date. Make-up had been applied. Hairspray had been spritzed. Perfume had been dabbed. It seemed momentous yet completely ordinary.

Chuck and I don’t frequent fancy restaurants, but since this was our first real date in more than a year, we decided to treat ourselves. We drove up to St. Helena and found ourselves on a cozy patio just after noon on a Sunday. We ordered things we couldn’t pronounce and relished each savory bite.

It was nice to be outside. The fresh air felt like it was clearing out the dust that had accumulated on a year’s worth of cancelled plans. After Chuck and I were first vaccinated, we reunited with his parents and went out to dinner. I kept my mask in my lap the entire time, clutching at it like Rosary beads, ready to put it on at a moment’s notice. I was comfortable but cautious. This time I felt more relaxed.