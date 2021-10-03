Samie Hartley's Simple & Sassy: Redefining your comfort zone

I’m typically not an optimistic person, but I really thought we would have found a way to kick COVID to the curb and move on with our lives by now. But here we are, and COVID is still looming over us.

When I cruise through the comments on the Napa Valley Register Facebook page and watch people engage in the “To Vaccinate or Not to Vaccinate” debate, I often come across a comment like this: “If you are so afraid, then just stay home.”

I don’t know about you, but I am done staying home. I did my part. I stayed home. I didn’t see family or friends. I didn’t go anywhere outside of grocery runs. I was ready to shelter in place until the storm was over.

I’m no less concerned about the impact of the coronavirus, but I’ve realized the fate of this virus is out of my hands. I can only take responsibility for my own actions.

I got vaccinated, and I continue to wear a mask whenever I go out. I wash my hands regularly. I socially distance when I’m able. I know the virus is out there, but I also know there are things I can do to protect myself.

This summer, my husband and I tested the boundaries of our comfort zones and experimented with going out in an attempt to reclaim the activities we used to hold dear.