Samie Hartley's Simple & Sassy: Redefining your comfort zone

I’m typically not an optimistic person, but I really thought we would have found a way to kick COVID to the curb and move on with our lives by now. But here we are, and COVID is still looming over us.
When I cruise through the comments on the Napa Valley Register Facebook page and watch people engage in the “To Vaccinate or Not to Vaccinate” debate, I often come across a comment like this: “If you are so afraid, then just stay home.”
I don’t know about you, but I am done staying home. I did my part. I stayed home. I didn’t see family or friends. I didn’t go anywhere outside of grocery runs. I was ready to shelter in place until the storm was over.
I’m no less concerned about the impact of the coronavirus, but I’ve realized the fate of this virus is out of my hands. I can only take responsibility for my own actions.
I got vaccinated, and I continue to wear a mask whenever I go out. I wash my hands regularly. I socially distance when I’m able. I know the virus is out there, but I also know there are things I can do to protect myself.
This summer, my husband and I tested the boundaries of our comfort zones and experimented with going out in an attempt to reclaim the activities we used to hold dear.
We went out to dinner with his parents. We went wine tasting. We went to a comedy show. We took baby steps in our return to the world.
And then we went ALL in, and it was terrifying.
Chuck bought tickets to a Green Day concert in 2019 for a show in 2020 (So optimistic, I know). Rather than cancel the concert over the coronavirus, the Bay Area rockers pushed back their Hella Mega Tour, featuring Weezer and Fall Out Boy, to the following August.
The dinners, the wine tasting and the comedy show were all preparations for the concert which would be held at Oracle Park in San Francisco.
I felt confident about the experience because Oracle Park is outdoors. However, I wasn’t comfortable with the fact that vaccinations or negative COVID test results would not be required. Those precautions seemed to be the new standard for big events, but this event wasn’t taking heed.
Chuck and I talked it over. We weighed our options and decided that we would do everything we could to feel comfortable and go to the concert anyway.
Going from the quaint crowd of the Napa Uptown to 70,000 people in San Francisco was a big test of our comfort zone. I liked the idea of being on the aisle because that would give us room to distance ourselves a bit, but as the night went on and security eventually gave up on keeping the aisles clear, Chuck and I found ourselves lost in a sea of inebriated, mostly-maskless people.
As uncomfortable as I was, I knew staying at our seats was safer than trying to move through the mob of people that surrounded us. We had our masks and the fresh air, and we hoped for the best.
In the end, it was an amazing show, and we had a good time, even if I was never able to completely relax and lose myself in the experience.
As a safety measure, I decided not to meet up with any friends for the following two weeks, just to make sure I was in the clear. No one deserves to get COVID because I went to a big concert in the city.
Thankfully, Chuck and I survived our experience. It was an eye-opener, and we’ve redefined our comfort zone as a result. Dinner and wine tasting are still OK. High-energy rock shows may need to take a seat on the back burner for a while.
I think that’s all you can really do at this point. You have to do what makes you feel safe. I got vaccinated and continue to wear my mask in public because that makes me feel as safe as I’m going to feel while I’m out and about. I do it for myself, and I do it for those around me.
Samie Hartley is the Napa Valley Register online editor. Simple & Sassy runs every other Sunday. She can be reached at shartley@napanews.com.