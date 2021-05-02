Samie Hartley's Simple & Sassy: Some love for Planned Parenthood

When I arrived, there were two demonstrators outside. Two older women stood about 10 feet from the doorway. They held signs. One of the women held a sign covered in graphic photos depicting abortions. The other woman had a sign that was much simpler. It was pink, and in black lettering it said: “Want to talk? We will listen.” They stood there in silence. They smiled as I approached the front door, and I acknowledged them with a nod.

The medical providers at Planned Parenthood provided me with a prescription so that I could continue on the birth control pill, and I was grateful. But what surprised me is that it wasn’t an in-and-out appointment. The nurse I met with asked me questions about my physical and sexual health, but she also asked me about my mental and emotional health. It was the first time I really felt listened to by a medical professional. We talked for nearly 30 minutes. I talked about the stresses of my family situation, and she offered me resources to contact if I felt I wasn’t able to manage my anxiety and depression without my medications. When I remember the compassion she showed me, it brings tears to my eyes. I wish everyone could feel so well cared for when they seek medical care.