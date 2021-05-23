Samie Hartley's Simple & Sassy: Take that, COVID!

It felt a bit like graduation day. I’d put in the time; I’d done the work; and soon it would all be over. Finally, I could move on with my life — whatever that meant.
But instead of a diploma, I was walking away with a small card that certified me as the recipient of two COVID vaccine doses, priming me to rejoin society. It was like graduating from high school. After a brief, peculiar, but ultimately life-changing period, I was about to be set free, and it was a huge relief. And the best part was that there were no caps and gowns required.
Instead, I was wearing my “Science is Magic'' T-shirt. And as I rolled down my sleeve and collected my vaccine card, Kool & The Gang’s “Celebration” began to play over the radio stationed in the waiting area. It was all very surreal. (Side note: Stevie Wonder’s “Superstition” was playing after I got my first jab, which I thought was strange, but somehow appropriate. Either way, I will now forever associate COVID vaccines with disco.)
As much as I wanted to boogie to Kool & The Gang, I kept my composure. Everyone else seemed to be taking their vaccinations in stride, and I didn’t want to draw any unneeded attention to myself. But I was a bit disappointed that there wasn’t confetti, streamers or balloons.
My husband, who got his shot just a few stations away from me, at least got a sticker as proof of his vaccination. I didn’t get a sticker. I suppose they’d run out. He offered me his, but I declined even if I was a bit jealous to be stiffed a sticky souvenir.
But sticker or no sticker, we were both elated to be on our way to being deemed ready to return to “normal” life. It all seemed too good to be true. I didn’t even feel the needle go into my arm. If I hadn’t been hit with a nasty case of the chills 12 hours later, I’d question if I’d received the second dose at all.
It’s been two weeks, and the chills seem to have been the worst of it. So far I haven’t developed any scales or tails, which skeptics have been sarcastically speculating about on social media. Recovering from a tetanus booster I had earlier in the year was more exhausting than taking two jabs for the sake of doing my part to conquer COVID.
I’ll admit I wasn’t initially keen on the idea of getting a vaccine that miraculously appeared within 12 months of COVID coming into our lives. Scientists can’t crack cancer or the common cold, but they could develop a vaccine for a superbug that seems to have appeared out of nowhere? I didn’t like the idea of being a guinea pig.
But rather than wait it out, I did what I always do: I did my homework. Maybe it’s the journalist in me, but I don’t like to take one source's word for it. I like to keep digging into information until I feel I’ve got the clearest picture of a situation. I still had some apprehensions, but my belief in the vaccine was stronger than any of the worries I wrestled with.
Call me a guinea pig. Call me a sheep. Call me whatever you want, but I have no regrets. I made the choice that I believe is best for me. I’m doing what I can to protect myself, my family and maybe even you.
Since it’s been two weeks since I received my second shot, I’m now fully vaccinated. It really does feel like graduation. I look back at the past 14 months and realize how much I’ve overcome in such a short time. And now, the possibilities are endless.
Samie Hartley is the Napa Valley Register online editor. Simple & Sassy runs every other Sunday.