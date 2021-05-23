Samie Hartley's Simple & Sassy: Take that, COVID!

It felt a bit like graduation day. I’d put in the time; I’d done the work; and soon it would all be over. Finally, I could move on with my life — whatever that meant.

But instead of a diploma, I was walking away with a small card that certified me as the recipient of two COVID vaccine doses, priming me to rejoin society. It was like graduating from high school. After a brief, peculiar, but ultimately life-changing period, I was about to be set free, and it was a huge relief. And the best part was that there were no caps and gowns required.

Instead, I was wearing my “Science is Magic'' T-shirt. And as I rolled down my sleeve and collected my vaccine card, Kool & The Gang’s “Celebration” began to play over the radio stationed in the waiting area. It was all very surreal. (Side note: Stevie Wonder’s “Superstition” was playing after I got my first jab, which I thought was strange, but somehow appropriate. Either way, I will now forever associate COVID vaccines with disco.)

As much as I wanted to boogie to Kool & The Gang, I kept my composure. Everyone else seemed to be taking their vaccinations in stride, and I didn’t want to draw any unneeded attention to myself. But I was a bit disappointed that there wasn’t confetti, streamers or balloons.

