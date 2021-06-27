Samie Hartley's Simple & Sassy: The healing powers of a dog wearing a sombrero

Yes, initially Happy Tails was our way of filling the void left by the Faces & Places community photo feature, but it grew to become something that some readers looked forward to. Readers sent in notes to thank us for including their pets in the paper as well as to thank us for offering some levity in such an uncertain time.

And that’s what Happy Tails was really all about — an attempt to make readers smile when everything else in our lives seemed to be on this topsy-turvy path into the unknown. Sometimes a picture of a dog wearing a sombrero is what people need to feel a small sense of normalcy and joy. And I’m glad Happy Tails could be that for our readers.

While we are retiring Happy Tails from the Sunday newspaper, you can still share your pet photos as part of our regular pet feature Pic of the Litter that runs in the Home & Garden section on Saturdays. We run two mini pet profiles each week, so it may take a few weeks to see your pet in print.

But more importantly, now that people are out and about and enjoying life again, we welcome your community photos for our Faces & Places photo spread. Be seen in the Napa Valley Register and share your photos. Share your celebrations and adventures with us and our readers.