Samie Hartley's Simple & Sassy: The healing powers of a dog wearing a sombrero

They say all good things must come to an end. While I’m not sure I agree with that entirely, this week I’m saying goodbye to one of my favorite Napa Valley Register tasks: assembling the bi-monthly Happy Tails pet photo feature.
One of my jobs as online editor is to build light-hearted online features to balance out the hard news of the day. Most of my projects have been successful. People enjoy Throwback Thursday history features, and readers like to share photos for “internet holiday” features such as Best Beards of Napa Valley (World Beard Day is on Sept. 4 this year).
When the coronavirus pandemic began to sweep across the state, the news was heavy on the doom and gloom, so I wanted to do something to offer readers some relief. I put a call out on social media for people to send in pictures of their pets. I’d run similar campaigns for National Puppy Day and International Dress Up Your Pet Day. Readers always seemed willing to share photos of their fur babies, so I was hoping people would respond to a random ask for pet pictures in the middle of March.
Readers did not disappoint. People were happy to answer the call to offer their fellow readers a distraction. My email was flooded with photos of dogs, cats, horses, chickens, iguanas, parrots, hamsters, and mice.
Happy Tails was initially going to be an online-only feature, but when California entered lockdown and community events were canceled, submissions for our traditional Sunday feature Faces & Places went from a steady stream of photos to a trickle to nothing at all.
Faces & Places had always featured faces and places in Napa Valley, but no one was going anywhere, and readers weren’t keen on sharing photos of their quarantine experiences.
With our pool of Faces & Places photo submissions about to dry up, I offered Happy Tails as a print feature. I had about 30 photos, so that would help us get by for a month or so. Surely, this coronavirus thing would blow over by June, right?
We ran our first installment of Happy Tails in print in April 2020, and it was an immediate hit. Readers kept sending in photos, so we kept running them in print, as well as online. In the past 15 months, I have processed 435 photos featuring more than 500 of Napa County’s most-loved pets.
At times, readers complained that we were overdoing it on the pet photos: Another week of pet photos? Really? Are you that desperate to fill space? Is there no real news in Napa County?
Yes, initially Happy Tails was our way of filling the void left by the Faces & Places community photo feature, but it grew to become something that some readers looked forward to. Readers sent in notes to thank us for including their pets in the paper as well as to thank us for offering some levity in such an uncertain time.
And that’s what Happy Tails was really all about — an attempt to make readers smile when everything else in our lives seemed to be on this topsy-turvy path into the unknown. Sometimes a picture of a dog wearing a sombrero is what people need to feel a small sense of normalcy and joy. And I’m glad Happy Tails could be that for our readers.
While we are retiring Happy Tails from the Sunday newspaper, you can still share your pet photos as part of our regular pet feature Pic of the Litter that runs in the Home & Garden section on Saturdays. We run two mini pet profiles each week, so it may take a few weeks to see your pet in print.
But more importantly, now that people are out and about and enjoying life again, we welcome your community photos for our Faces & Places photo spread. Be seen in the Napa Valley Register and share your photos. Share your celebrations and adventures with us and our readers.
You can find the submission page for Pic of the Litter and Faces & Places in our Virtual Newsroom: napavalleyregister.com/pages/virtual_newsroom.html.
Thank you to all of our readers who submitted photos to Happy Tails in the past year. Finding your pet photos in my email box was food for my soul during the pandemic. I enjoyed reading about your pets and their antics. Thank you for allowing me to share your stories with our readers.
Happy Tails: Photos of Napa County's most-loved pets
Samie Hartley is the Napa Valley Register online editor. Simple & Sassy runs every other Sunday. She can be reached at shartley@napanews.com.