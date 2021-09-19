Samie Hartley's Simple & Sassy: The return to normal ... whatever that means

I’ve been a bit out of sorts lately. Perhaps you’ve noticed. My column typically runs every other Sunday, and lately … it runs if I file something by deadline. For a girl who dreamed about having her own column, I’m sure blowing it these days.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!
I’ve struggled writing my column since the coronavirus knocked everything out of whack. My column is “slice of life” so there really isn’t an ongoing topic. It’s just me sharing stories. But I tend to write columns centered on “I did it, so you don’t have to” … otherwise known as Samie’s embarrassment of the past two weeks.
When you stick close to home and don’t go out much, opportunities to make a fool of yourself don’t happen that often. Good for me; bad for readers.
So imagine my delight when I managed to find myself in a bit of a pickle this week. It was nice to feel the Simple & Sassy senses tingling again. It’s not epic on the scale of embarrassment, but I found it amusing. Maybe you will, too. So ...
This summer, instead of writing regularly, I’ve been focusing on getting back up to speed with all of my routine health maintenance. I’m typically good about keeping up with preventative care, but COVID messed with that.
One thing I’ve always been good about is going to the dentist. I come from a long line of folks with bad teeth, so I believe regular checkups will keep me out of dentures as long as possible.
The only thing is, I don’t like my dentist. I’ve been losing trust with them for several years, and when I went in last September, they treated me like a virus walking into their office, while the staff didn’t seem all that concerned with their own behaviors. I didn’t feel safe, so when my six-month check-up rolled around earlier this year, I let it lapse.
My husband has also been unimpressed with the care he’s received at the office, so he hasn’t been in since before COVID took over last year. I, however, can’t wait around like that. A year without seeing a dentist? Ugh, I’d rather not.
So, I filled out some new patient request forms online with a few dentists in my area, but I never heard back. I thought about going back to my regular dentist, but my husband told me I needed to find a place where I can feel safe, and I agreed.
I went back to my list of potential new dentists and realized there was one I hadn’t contacted. I wasn’t feeling optimistic at this point, but it was worth a shot.
When my phone rang the next morning, I was thrilled. I don’t think most people get excited about receiving a call from the dentist’s office, but I was over the moon. I set up an appointment and felt a sense of relief.
The office called the next week to remind me of my appointment. I wasn’t able to take the call at the time, but I wanted to call back to confirm. I guess I wanted to make sure they knew how eager I was to give them my money.
When the call connected, I asked to speak to the person who left the message.
“Oh, hi Samie, it’s so nice to hear from you,” the woman replied.
And that’s when it happened.
“Awww, you remembered my voice. That’s really cool,” I said before my brain could catch up with my mouth.
“Or I have Caller ID,” the woman replied with a soft chuckle.
And I laughed, too. How could this woman I’ve only spoken to one other time know the sound of my voice? Am I that desperate for new human connections that I’ve manufactured a friendship with this woman?
I know this was just a minor brain fart, but it rattled me in all the right ways. Maybe this is a sign that I need to get out more — be around people more. I think it would be good for me, and maybe readers, too.
Samie Hartley is the Napa Valley Register online editor. Simple & Sassy runs every other Sunday. She can be reached at shartley@napanews.com.