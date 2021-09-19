Samie Hartley's Simple & Sassy: The return to normal ... whatever that means

I’ve been a bit out of sorts lately. Perhaps you’ve noticed. My column typically runs every other Sunday, and lately … it runs if I file something by deadline. For a girl who dreamed about having her own column, I’m sure blowing it these days.

I’ve struggled writing my column since the coronavirus knocked everything out of whack. My column is “slice of life” so there really isn’t an ongoing topic. It’s just me sharing stories. But I tend to write columns centered on “I did it, so you don’t have to” … otherwise known as Samie’s embarrassment of the past two weeks.

When you stick close to home and don’t go out much, opportunities to make a fool of yourself don’t happen that often. Good for me; bad for readers.

So imagine my delight when I managed to find myself in a bit of a pickle this week. It was nice to feel the Simple & Sassy senses tingling again. It’s not epic on the scale of embarrassment, but I found it amusing. Maybe you will, too. So ...