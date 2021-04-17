Samie Hartley's Simple & Sassy: The screams of spring

The silence of my workday was interrupted by a scream.
“Help me! Help me!” a shrieking voice cried outside my home office window. “Help meeeeeeeeeeee-uh!”
In any other scenario, I would have dropped what I was doing and raced to the wind to see what all the commotion was about, but I was on deadline, so I took a moment to glance in the direction of my window and the scream, but I returned to my tasks without giving any genuine attention to the pleas for help.
I checked the time on my laptop. 6:42 p.m. The screams are later today, I thought to myself.
The fluttering sounds of a gobbling turkey have been replaced with manic laughter and squeals of delight as the children of my neighborhood have retired from their seasonal hibernation and returned to the streets for afternoon play.
The screams typically start just after 4 p.m. and last until it begins to get dark.
At times, the noise is distracting. I’m always a little caught off guard when I hear that first scream of the afternoon. I thought kids these days stayed indoors and played video games all day.
Not these kids.
Our street is their playground. These kids play basketball. They ride bikes. They chase each other in games of tag. They dance in the sprinklers. They flag down the ice cream truck as if their life depended on it.
They found each other last summer when they were homebound and the only sense of freedom they could find was in the safe space just outside their front doors. They live up and down our street, but they tend to meet at the house just across from us, so I have a front-row seat to their antics.
Occasionally, one of the neighborhood kids will seek refuge behind the bushes outside my office window when they play hide-and-seek.
I tend to stop what I’m doing to wait out the seeker with them. A few days ago a boy came onto our porch to seek the hiding spot in the bushes outside my window. A few minutes later, a younger girl came up our walkway and stared into the bushes. She began to walk away before doubling back for a more intense investigation.
“I see you!” she yelled as she pointed to the boy.
“How did you not see me the first time?” the boy said as he stood up. “I was looking right at you. I was looking RIGHT AT YOU!”
They laughed and ran off. I laughed, too.
“Ah, to be a kid again,” my husband said from the other side of the office.
It reminded me of summers playing in the cul-de-sac where I grew up. There were epic games of hide-and-seek. One time, I hid so well in the grasses of the creek bed next to my house that the seekers had to recruit my mother to come find me because I was too stubborn to give up my spot.
There is something about seeing these kids running, laughing and playing that I find nostalgic and oddly calming. It feels like the olden days of 2019 when people were out living life.
The laughter of these children feels like springtime for the soul. It’s a reminder that the Earth and our way of life are slowly coming back to life again after a long winter.
The laughter is loud, but it makes me smile. It’s free and it’s warm like sunshine. It gives me hope.
