Samie Hartley's Simple & Sassy: The screams of spring

They found each other last summer when they were homebound and the only sense of freedom they could find was in the safe space just outside their front doors. They live up and down our street, but they tend to meet at the house just across from us, so I have a front-row seat to their antics.

Occasionally, one of the neighborhood kids will seek refuge behind the bushes outside my office window when they play hide-and-seek.

I tend to stop what I’m doing to wait out the seeker with them. A few days ago a boy came onto our porch to seek the hiding spot in the bushes outside my window. A few minutes later, a younger girl came up our walkway and stared into the bushes. She began to walk away before doubling back for a more intense investigation.

“I see you!” she yelled as she pointed to the boy.

“How did you not see me the first time?” the boy said as he stood up. “I was looking right at you. I was looking RIGHT AT YOU!”

They laughed and ran off. I laughed, too.

“Ah, to be a kid again,” my husband said from the other side of the office.

