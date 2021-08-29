Samie Hartley's Simple & Sassy: The show must go on at the Napa Uptown Theatre

I’ve seen several comedians at Uptown. I love that comedians of various power rankings come to our little theater in wine country. It sure beats trekking out the city for a laugh, but I find it curious that there is always someone in the Napa audience that seems to think there is an element of audience participation when comedians take the stage.

This isn’t random “I love yous” or bitter heckling. I’ve been to several shows where members of the audience think it’s OK to take a moment to try and engage in a complete conversation with the performer.

A woman repeatedly asked Demetri Martin, who was holding a guitar at the time, to sing Happy Birthday to her friend. Martin continued strumming his guitar and peered out into the crowd. He called out to the disembodied voice and said singing Happy Birthday or any other popular song was not part of his show, but awkwardly wished the person Happy Birthday all the same.

A man asked Jo Koy to tell his “orange chicken” joke, which Koy admitted he hadn’t told on stage in nearly a decade. After Koy obliged, a different audience member asked Koy to tell the Sharpie (aka “Ting Ting”) story, which Koy told in his first Comedy Central special in 2009. Koy was gracious and told the story. Afterward, he asked the crowd if there were any more requests; otherwise, he’d continue with new material.