Samie Hartley's Simple & Sassy: The show must go on at the Napa Uptown Theatre
Samie Hartley's Simple & Sassy: The show must go on at the Napa Uptown Theatre

It’s not very often that a comedian will stop their show to let a random stranger tell a joke, but that’s exactly what happened when Nikki Glaser took the stage at the Uptown Theatre in Napa last weekend.

Glaser was in the middle of her 2-hour set when a woman in the front row stood up and began to call out to the comedian. Glaser asked the woman to adjust her mask so that it covered her nose and mouth and then politely asked her to sit down, but the woman was undeterred. She proclaimed that she was Glaser’s biggest fan. Glaser took it in stride and thanked the woman for the compliment. But the interaction wasn’t over.

“I have a joke for you,” the woman declared. Glaser tried to get the woman to sit down but quickly realized the woman was determined to tell the joke no matter what.

“Why do women wear makeup and perfume?” the audience member asked.

“Oh, I don’t know,” Glaser said. “Why?”

“Because they’re ugly and they stink!” the woman called out to muted laughter from the crowd.

“Ok then. Well, thank you for that very sexist joke; now please sit down,” Glaser responded with a smile.

Glaser appeared unfazed by the interaction but did seem to spend the rest of her show cautiously glancing in the direction of her new No. 1 fan for the remainder of the show.

I’ve seen several comedians at Uptown. I love that comedians of various power rankings come to our little theater in wine country. It sure beats trekking out the city for a laugh, but I find it curious that there is always someone in the Napa audience that seems to think there is an element of audience participation when comedians take the stage.

This isn’t random “I love yous” or bitter heckling. I’ve been to several shows where members of the audience think it’s OK to take a moment to try and engage in a complete conversation with the performer.

A woman repeatedly asked Demetri Martin, who was holding a guitar at the time, to sing Happy Birthday to her friend. Martin continued strumming his guitar and peered out into the crowd. He called out to the disembodied voice and said singing Happy Birthday or any other popular song was not part of his show, but awkwardly wished the person Happy Birthday all the same.

A man asked Jo Koy to tell his “orange chicken” joke, which Koy admitted he hadn’t told on stage in nearly a decade. After Koy obliged, a different audience member asked Koy to tell the Sharpie (aka “Ting Ting”) story, which Koy told in his first Comedy Central special in 2009. Koy was gracious and told the story. Afterward, he asked the crowd if there were any more requests; otherwise, he’d continue with new material.

Every comedian I’ve seen at the Uptown has been relatively chill about the abrupt audience interactions, but most of them point out that they aren’t used to this level of unprompted audience participation.

I suppose it all comes with the territory when you’re a performer, but I’ve been to comedy clubs with two-drink minimums where the crowd hasn’t been nearly as vocal unless invited to chime in.

Initially, I found these outbursts a bit embarrassing. I would think: Come on, Napa. We are better than this. But I’ve come to realize that perhaps it is the intimate charm of the Uptown that inspires audience members to make the most of their experience.

The Uptown is a small venue that draws big names, and it gives locals a chance to see high-caliber performances at a decent price without having to drive across the Bay Area to larger, but pricier venues. That is definitely something to cheer about.

And maybe I’m overreacting to the chatty audience behavior at these shows. Comedians keep coming back for more. In fact, Demetri Martin returns in October. Just don’t ask him to sing Happy Birthday.

Samie Hartley is the Napa Valley Register online editor. Simple & Sassy runs every other Sunday. She can be reached at shartley@napanews.com.

