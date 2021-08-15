Samie Hartley's Simple & Sassy: Truth, trust and the other stuff

We have become so spoiled by the internet and its convenience and accessibility that we forget that the internet is not perfect. The internet is not a digital sage dispensing wisdom. The internet is a well of data, and like any well, the resource can be contaminated if it is not properly maintained.

When I was a kid and I wanted to know about something, I had to go over to my neighbor’s house and ask to borrow a volume from the family’s encyclopedia collection. If the encyclopedia didn’t provide me with enough details, I would go to the library. Once I was in the library, I would pull every relevant book I could find to cross-check information.

Then the internet happened. The internet in its simplest form is a ginormous digital library you can access from a computer — whether it’s a desktop computer at home or a smartphone you carry around with you.

But we’ve forgotten to treat the internet like a library. When I went to the library as a kid and pulled all those books about the subject I wanted to learn about, I would check each book to see who the author was and when the information was published. I would then ask myself if this was the most credible source on the subject, and if so, is this the latest information available?