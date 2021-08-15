Samie Hartley's Simple & Sassy: Truth, trust and the other stuff

Sometimes bad information happens to good people. Let me give you an example.
A few weeks ago, Chuck and I were watching the Olympics when he committed a gold medal mistake: “Hey, did you know John Legend’s real name is Jack Myth?”
No. No it is not. Singer John Legend’s birth name is John Roger Stephens. I know this because I looked it up on the internet. However, the internet is also the source of where my husband mistakenly “learned” Legend’s name is Jack Myth.
My husband is a smart guy. He holds a master's degree in physics and is somewhat of a software coding ninja. Sometimes, when I’m trying to remember something, I look in his direction. Not because he knows the answer, but because I’m hoping to absorb some of his brainpower to help me repower my own memory.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!
Despite my husband’s smarts, he got duped by a Twitter post about John Legend. Thankfully, knowing the Grammy winner’s true identity is not vital information that either of us needs to function in our day-to-day lives. No offense to Mr. Legend.
Sometimes bad information happens to good people, and right now there is a lot of fake content floating around the internet masquerading as truth — especially when it comes to news about the coronavirus.
I was so happy I shoplifted. Stupid, I know, but it’s the truth.
We have become so spoiled by the internet and its convenience and accessibility that we forget that the internet is not perfect. The internet is not a digital sage dispensing wisdom. The internet is a well of data, and like any well, the resource can be contaminated if it is not properly maintained.
When I was a kid and I wanted to know about something, I had to go over to my neighbor’s house and ask to borrow a volume from the family’s encyclopedia collection. If the encyclopedia didn’t provide me with enough details, I would go to the library. Once I was in the library, I would pull every relevant book I could find to cross-check information.
Then the internet happened. The internet in its simplest form is a ginormous digital library you can access from a computer — whether it’s a desktop computer at home or a smartphone you carry around with you.
But we’ve forgotten to treat the internet like a library. When I went to the library as a kid and pulled all those books about the subject I wanted to learn about, I would check each book to see who the author was and when the information was published. I would then ask myself if this was the most credible source on the subject, and if so, is this the latest information available?
We have to do the same thing with the internet. The internet is a tool, and it would seem that too many people have become too lazy to use this tool to its full potential.
The problem with using the internet to learn about the coronavirus is that we are learning new things about the virus all the time, but the information isn’t always being updated in real-time. And that is frustrating.
The internet has made us lazy, so rather than being informed, we take things we read at face value without considering all the sources of information we could access to confirm the details we’ve collected.
Our brains are our own supercomputers, and they are capable of absorbing a lot of information and then breaking it down into something we can understand. But to do so, we have to allow ourselves the time and effort for the process. There is a patience required in finding truth and understanding, and our highspeed expectations have failed us.
Now is the critical time for critical thinking. We owe it to ourselves. Otherwise, we are mistaking truth for myths and legends.
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
Two Napa residents were among six people killed Thursday when a tour plane crashed in Alaska, according to family and coworkers.
The 73-year-old solo artist and Fleetwood Mac star cited a new upswing in COVID-19 cases in canceling her five concert dates this year.
American Canyon will lose its Coca-Cola plant that employs 160 people. It is set to close in 2023, the company says.
Napa couple creates the Michael Leonardi Foundation in honor of their son who died of fentanyl poisoning.
Yountville's North Block restaurant is among 10 new additions to the 2021 Michelin Guide California selection.
A perfect storm of ride-share services, a global pandemic, wildfire risk and shifts in clientele have resulted in rising prices and limited av…
The Table, a volunteer-based nonprofit organization that has served food for over 30 years five days a week for anyone who needs it, has been …
Napa students get brand new school: Camille Creek Community School program to move in early September
Napa's most at-risks students are about to get a whole new high school campus. Check out the new Camille Creek Community School campus.
A trail is being created up Mount Veeder to help people enjoy that historic visitor draw, Napa Redwoods.
A Napa homeless camp called The Bowl remains a fixture in south Napa. Hear from some of the residents who call it home.
Samie Hartley is the Napa Valley Register online editor. Simple & Sassy runs every other Sunday. She can be reached at shartley@napanews.com.