There is no better way to assure your success in business than by writing a business plan.

A business owner can research and examine the pros and cons of a business, analyze different strategies, and determine the financial requirements for turning an inspired idea into a viable business venture. Studies show that entrepreneurs who complete business plans are six times more likely than others to build a successful small business.

With the pandemic, now is a good time for existing businesses to examine operations and reconsider the path ahead. For start-ups, you can write a business plan and get ready-to-launch a new venture.

Offered through the Napa Sonoma Small Business Development Center, NxLeveL provides guidance and mentoring for writing a business plan. Participants learn from certified instructors and expert guest speakers from all areas of business, including legal structure, finance, insurance, HR, operations, marketing, cybersecurity, contract negotiations, and business leases. Also, consider the amazing contacts and resources brought to you by the presenters.

“I’m grateful to share my overwhelmingly positive experience in NxLevel,” said Michael Reynolds, owner of Loving Life Wellness, a business that provides Wellness resources, classes, workshops and coaching.

“After several years of multiple failed attempts at trying to start my life-long dream business, I found the NxLevel training class while doing an online search for help to write a business plan. I was amazed and encouraged by the incredible wealth of information that was presented. Having a professional from every area of business describe, explain and answer questions was invaluable.

“In addition to the class time, I had the opportunity to meet each week one-on-one with a small business advisor, who led me step-by-step through every aspect of writing a comprehensive business plan. Working with her was not only incredibly fruitful, but it was a joy, as well. She provided me with crucial guidance from her decades of experience as a small business owner and mentor that bridged my dream into a real business. I could not have done it without her.

“Due to the current health restrictions, we had to meet online, but that did not detract at all from the top-notch program and all of the business professionals who presented on their areas of expertise.”

The Spring 2021 session includes two NxLevel Training options in English, and one training offered in Spanish. There are weekly sessions, plus two Saturday workshops.

“I don’t prefer the online training,” said Sandy Stelter, 20-year veteran/Lead NxLevel Trainer. “I would rather be in the classroom and actually see everyone. Online, you only see ‘Brady bunch’ thumbnails. There are advantages, however. You don’t have to travel. Because the classes are now online, distance is no problem. At the last session, we had businesses from San Francisco, the Gold Country and even Texas.”

“Stelter trains all the presenters on Zoom and how to maximize participation. Participants are able to ask questions in the chat room,” said assistant trainer, Jerry Jinnett. “And since COVID, all the presenters focus on what folks have to encounter now within their different businesses,” said Jinnett.

To register for NxLevel Training, you MUST attend a FREE Orientation. Choose from Tuesday, Feb. 2; Tuesday, Feb. 9; Thursday, Feb. 11 or Thursday, Feb. 16. All are from 6 to 8 p.m.. Register at napasonomasbdc.org/calendar.

Training schedule—English: Tuesdays: every Tuesday, Feb. 16 to April 27, from 6:15 to 9:15 p.m. or Thursdays, Feb. 18 to April 29, 6 to 9 p.m.

NxLevel for Micro-Entrepreneurs en español is offered from Wednesday, March 3 to April 28.

To register you must attend a free orientation on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 6 to 8 p.m.

Thanks to program sponsorship, the cost of the NxLevel program is $375 per person, which includes a textbook and workbook. More information about NxLevel Entrepreneurial Training is at napasonomasbdc.org/services/nxlevel.

Mary Cervantes is director of the Napa Sonoma Small Business Development Center, which offers one-on-one advising, disaster assistance, trainings and workshops, and a business training library to help you start and grow your small business. To request services, go to www.napasonomasbdc.org or call the Napa office at 707-256-7250 or the Sonoma office at 707-595-0060.