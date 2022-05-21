Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Chip bowl salads for dinner

After a busy day working, parenting and ensuring you get home on time at 5 p.m., sometimes the last thing you want think about is cooking and preparing a healthy meal.

More compelling options might be fast food, a Door Dash order, or a take-and- bake pizza. It sounds like an uncomplicated way to save time and get some food in your belly without much hassle.

However, let's look at the logistics of the time and effort to complete these seemingly convenient ways to acquire dinner. We might be spending the same, if not more, amount of time and energy on processed, pre-order meals at a drive-through than the time it takes to compile a simple and effective salad.

Plus, the last thing we need to disrupt our efforts in living a healthy life is an influx of insulin-spiking carbs at the latter half of the day when our energy levels are at their lowest.

One of my favorite memories as an 11-year-old fifth-grader was watching my once-a-week pre-teen genre Friday night show, "Boy Meets World." This aired on Fridays at 6 o’clock in the evening.

A particular episode continuously brings back nostalgic memories. One of the characters, Eric, has just graduated from high school. He is without a job, not taking any classes at a college or university and living in his parent's basement.

The episode begins with Eric sitting on the couch in his robe at four o’clock in the afternoon, watching television. Next, a chip bowl sits in his lap as he dumps an entire Cocoa Crispies box into the bowl. Then, of course, he follows it up with a half-gallon of whole milk. Lastly, he spreads Hershey's chocolate syrup all over the top of the chip bowl and starts to enjoy his feast.

Watching Eric inhale a box of cereal wasn’t only hilarious, but it shed some light upon some of the unhealthy aspects of eating such foods late in the day. If we think about it, running through the drive-through at In-N-Out or having a pizza delivered late in the day isn’t that different from the glutinous actions this fictional character represents.

Eric was comically embodying the true essence of throwing his well-being out the window while acting like a three-toed sloth.

A solution to avoid spending extra energy on cooking could be found in looking into the world of creating intricate and flavorful salads. So, let’s enter into the world of chip bowl salads.

An essential item you’ll need for a salad is a vessel for your healthy raw veggies. The chip bowl that Eric was using for his ocean of cereal is the perfect instrument.

You’ll need lettuce to serve as the foundation to keep the salad fluffy, airy, and able to manipulate with a fork. Arugula, butter lettuce and Little Gem lettuces are delicious and inexpensive forms of crisp, vibrant leafy greens.

Next, pick complimentary veggies. Cucumbers, carrots, tomatoes, radishes, and bell peppers are easy to cut and harmonize in many salad varieties. Cut them in pieces you can fit on a fork, along with the lettuces.

To add extra crunch and protein, shaved almonds will adhere to the veggies and be a great companion to your raw veggies. Finish by drizzling your favorite dressing.

You will want a protein to go along with your salad. A simple sauteed fish or the rotisserie roasted chickens available at most grocery stores are a fantastic form of lean proteins. They take less effort and time to make when compared to throwing a take and bake pizza in the oven or waiting 15 minutes for a Door Dash order.

I’m sure it’s not news that the last thing we want to do at the end of a long day of working, carting our kids around to their after-school activities, and getting those last-minute phone calls, texts, and emails out is to cook something.

However, these habits forge a healthy body that can stay lean and decrease the likelihood of metabolic diseases such as diabetes. And using a simple theme such as the chip bowl salad tactic reduces the assembly time of cooking a gourmet stove or oven-cooked meal.

Instead of using our chip bowls for chips, popcorn or, in the extremely rare instances, a box of cereal, use this massive vessel as a hopper for water-filled, disease-fighting and anti-inflammatory veggies for dinner.

