Sheltering in place, 7,000 miles from home

Then our carrier canceled our flights to San Francisco and on March 26, New Zealand declared a state of emergency and Level 4 lockdown, with everyone directed to stay home for four weeks. The borders to New Zealand are closed.

We are relatively safe here. We live in a tiny village and drive 30 minutes to a nearby town for groceries. We have access to a deserted beach along the Tasman sea. Our nearest neighbors are sheep and dairy cows.

I have nothing to complain about. We are “stranded” in of the most beautiful places in the world. And yet, in this time of crisis and worldwide trauma, I miss my home. I am a California native and yes, I am a world traveler. But as Dorothy, in the Wizard of Oz put it so well, there is no place like home.

Home is where I know where each pot and pan lives in my kitchen, where the cats sleep on the crocheted blanket on the back of the couch or crawl into my lap as I read in the evening. There’s my stash of fabric that I could be getting to, creating something fun and new, since I now have so much time. Or the boxes in the basement of old photos and things that I’ve been putting off going through. I would not have the normal excuses for putting that task off. I can see all those things in my thoughts, but I can’t reach them now.