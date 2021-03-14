Silverado Middle School Honor Roll, Second Trimester 2020-2021

Grade Six, 4.0 GPA
Daiana Barboza
Sarahi Cervantes Anguiano
Raelynn Coombes
Thiago Cortez
Aidan Dias
Alyssa Gracia
Claire Hayashi
Sebastian Herrera Cruz
Peter Hurd
Matthew Hutchinson
Keira Johnson
June Kelly
Jonathan Leamer
Katherine Lopez
Jack Lumley
Cinthya Maciel Serrano
Emily Martinez
Kevin Martinez Fuentes
Emily McConn
Kendall McLean
Blake Mendenhall-Abri
Michael Miguel Piedra
Caliel Miller
Fiona Mitchell
Duggan Molnar
Secondo Monticelli
Alondra Perez Gonzalez
Elias Radke
London Radke
Jack Reb
Damien Ritter
Marcos Rodriguez Torres
Joel Rodriguez Villa
Sofia Ruiz
Yuliana Siqueiros
Anna Tompkins
Alexandra Vega Vallejo
Malina Viruet
Grade Six Honor Roll
Anthony Almaraz
Vanessa Alvarez Alvarado
Aldo Amezcua
Aiden Anderson
Chase Basa
Rylan Blythe
Lukas Bodor
Justin Byers
Samantha Cazares
Sophia Cicio
Jayden Coletta
Kayden Coloma
Valentino Cuyubamba Martinez
Martin De Haro-Paramo
Harley Detwiler
Israel Diaz Garcia
Laila Elgazzar
Erika Eusebio Mejia
Abigail Felix Pineda
Alina Flores Barajas
Nataly Flores Sandoval
Aliya Flynn
Leonardo Garcia Mendoza
Bradlee Gracy
Charles Greenwood
Sarai Hernandez Torres
Jordan Hovan
Brody Imboden
Dominic Isham
Daniel Janovich
Aiven Kewell
Paula Lara Nelkin
Elijah Leung
Mason Lumbard
Charlotte Maas
Malin MacDonald
Netza Martinez Murcia
Camila Matias Gonzalez
Angel Mendoza
Victoria Mendoza
Claudia Mitchell
Joseph Morales Gonzalez
Camila Moya Sanchez
Kevin Patlan Zafra
Jacques Pavon
Christopher Perez-Ildefonso
Leah Polakiewicz
Johan Ramirez Coronado
Andres Ramirez Ortiz
Angy Ramirez Rojas
Ruby Ramirez Sanchez
Amelia Rising-Larsen
Maya Rochelle
Alexi Ruxton
Reilly Schmitz
Nolan Smith
Scarlette Smith
Madilyn Stephenson
Julian Stuart
Nataly Vazquez Perez
Emanuel Vera David
Alberto Villa Ramirez
Angel Villegas Sandoval
Skylar Waite
Enrique Zuniga Garnica
Grade 7 4.0 GPA
Edwin Angeles Rodriguez
Francheska Ann Arciaga
Jovani Arroyo
Yoselyn Belmonte
Kaya Berry
Emily Cerda Calderon
Brady Conway
Lizeth Cuevas Valle
Eli Ewig
Andreas Gallegos
Miriam Garcia Lua
Cameron Gerien
Hunter Griffin
Bryce Hall
Brenda Hernandez Torres
Everett Kincaid
Hunter Knight
Joshua Kreitz
Abigail Loose
Ava Luhn
Samuel Mautner
Aidan Mouriski
Nathan Oliver
Luis Ortega Pureco
Alexis Shuman
William Roman Skowronski Flynn
Samantha Soto Dominguez
Daniel Sousa
Mikayla Stevens
Niko Tavakoli
Joel Tellez Villanueva
Joey Torres
Naomi Trujillo Jasso
Lucas van de Pol
Lionel Vazquez
Daniela Vega-Alvarez
Adar Yildiz
Christopher Zarate Vaz
Grade 7 Honor Roll
Yovanni Aceves-Sanchez
Leonardo Amezcua Rea
Hudson Anderson
Sebastian Arroyo Limon
Katherinne Becerril
Steven Bowlus-Hernandez
Emanuel Campos Lopez
Josue Cano Perez
Sawyer Carmichael
Ileana Chirip
Alondra De Leon De La Cueva
Ethan Dodge
Theo Engering Ward
Blakely Feaver
Beauregard Filiss
Delaney Fonville
Osmar Garcia
Dulce Garcia Andrade
Ian Garcia Silva
Christian Gaspar
Grace Geitner
Miguel Gomez Hernandez
Itxel Gonzalez
Maleeah Guinn
Ander Hawkins
Erik Hernandez Osegueda
Rihanna Hobbs
Brett Holman
Edwin Lauritsen
Alexis Lazo
Emily Lua
Juliana Marquez-Dellagana
Kimberly Martinez
Sebastian Martinez Sosa
MaKenzie Matoza
Sofia Montanez Botello
Priscilla Morgado Rodriguez
Mia Murrell
Ricardo Olivera Guzman
Kathrine Parker
KC Patterson
Mia Persico
Michelle Reyes Perez
Mason Rozalski
Jazmine Ruiz Batres
David Sanchez Garnica
Lucas Sarrow
Dylan Smith
Brittany Solano Martinez
Victoria Torres
Olivia Vinatieri
Annabel Vivanco
Alejandro Zambrano
Kimberly Zavala Roldan
Grade 8 4.0 GPA
Cecilia Andersen
Megan Apolinar Garcia
Luis Arroyo Corona
Brooke Belli
Josephine Billings
Riley Brodie
Abigail Burton
Estefania Cazares Gomez
Madeline Chiu
Wesley Freeman
Alexander Gracia
Jack Jansen
Liliana Karesh
McCallum Leamer
Sofia Leon-Munoz
Delaney Lumley
Angie Maldonado Grijalva
Angela Martinez Ceballos
Jack Matoza
Melanie McPhee
Brooklyn Miller
Santo Monticelli
Emmanuel Ortiz Angeles
Leandro Ramos-Montanez
Khristian Reyes
Angelina Rubalcava Solis
Sage Rubinger
Vincent Ruiz
Logan Schmitz
Ryan Ulitin
Grade 8 Honor Roll
Kashin Adams
Camila Aguirre Guevara
Leobardo Alfaro
Jessica Arroyo
Delaney Ayers
Natalie Ball
Gerardo Barragan
Isabella Bautista
Nolan Bera
Riley Bolanos
Erika Ceja Garcia
Matthew Chrisco
Christian Corro-Lopez
Ava Cortez
Evelin Cortez Leon
Dominic Davis
Andy Dona Arevalo
Jaden Ellis
Merrik Ervin
Olive Estrella
Angelina Flores
Charlie Fotinos
Grayson Frye
Anthan Garcia
Denise Garcia Lopez
Diego Gaytan Gonzalez
Jillian Glasser
Diego Gonzalez
Yoselin Gonzalez Rivas
Shane Green
Masyn Hargrove
Caliana Hoffmann
Elise Howell
Christopher Janek
Cassidy Jones
Molly Kohl
Amber Kurucz
Tonantzin Leon-Avalos
Oswaldo Lomeli Mejia
Cassandra Lopez
Theodore Maas
Yoselin Macias Jovel
Trace Madigan
Fatima Maravilla Fernandez
Ashley Martinez
Joselyn Martinez
Angelica Martinez Ceballos
Michael McDaniel
Schuylor McLean
Noah Myhren
Olivia Nichols
Alynah Ochoa
Orlando Ochoa
Alexa Osorio Rodriguez
Jesus Perez Rodriguez
Betzy Pizano Cantera
April Pulido Valdovinos
Cinthia Ramirez Coronado
Ivan Ramirez Fernandez
Jackelyn Reyes Martinez
Helen Reyes Perez
Drake Sampton
Joaquin Sanchez
Oswaldo Sanchez
Orion Seal
Samantha Silva Zarate
Theodore Simpkins
Jessica Solis Vasquez
Alexander Stevens
James Stuart
Shane Tompkins
Analia Trujillo
Elysia Valentine
Aria Velazquez
Trevor Whiteside
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
CHECK OUT NAPA VALLEY NEWS IN PICTURES, FEBRUARY 2021
No caravans of college students in Miami or beach parties in Malibu during a pandemic, please.
UC Davis is offering a sure-fire incentive to keep students from traveling during spring break and potentially spreading the coronavirus: money.
Students who agree to stay on campus during the break can receive $75 gift cards to spend locally, according to the university's spring break grant program announcement last week.
"The idea behind this was to provide a positive incentive for students to follow public health guidance," said Sheri Atkinson, associate vice chancellor for student affairs. "Based on how our students have done so far, we're pretty confident that this group is conscientious and will do what they signed up to do."
We're offering our best deal ever with this Editor's Special. Support local news coverage by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
About 50% of the student body is living either on campus or in the Davis area, she said. To receive the gift cards, students must apply for the grant by giving a basic description of their spring break plans. They must pledge to stay in town for their weeklong spring break, beginning March 22, and complete a COVID-19 test.
"As per state guidance, all nonessential travel should be avoided, and staying local is a good way to do your part in slowing the spread of COVID-19," the Facebook announcement for the program read.
Atkinson said the university initially planned to give 750 grants, but because of an outpouring of student interest, it upped the cap to 2,000. The anticipated $150,000 program will be paid through philanthropy and other university funds â€” not student fees or tuition, Atkinson said.
A few students told Atkinson that they planned to leave town but, in part because of the program, decided to stick around for the break.
"I have the sense that it may have helped," Atkinson said. "Even if it was the students who were just already planning to stay, it's still trying to incentivize them to engage in healthy COVID practices.
"There's a lot of COVID fatigue right now."
The spring break grant program is part of a broader university initiative called "Healthy Davis Together," which encourages students to wear a mask, keep a distance, wash hands and get tested regularly.
UC Davis was one of the first college campuses in California to have students quarantined for the coronavirus a year ago.
Recently, the weekly average COVID-19 positivity rate in the Davis area has hovered around 0.3%, down from a high of nearly 5% at the beginning of January. Out of more than 9,500 tests in the last week, 27 of them were positive, according to the Healthy Davis Together website.
Atkinson acknowledged that $75 gift cards may not live up to students' usual spring break plans.
Still, she said: "Hey, if it kept one student to stay, that's great."
WATCH NOW: CALIFORNIA SEEKS TO REOPEN THEME PARKS, STADIUMS AS EARLY AS APRIL 1
PHOTOS OF THE MONTH: A LOOK AT NAPA VALLEY NEWS IN PICTURES, FEBRUARY 2021
No caravans of college students in Miami or beach parties in Malibu during a pandemic, please.
UC Davis is offering a sure-fire incentive to keep students from traveling during spring break and potentially spreading the coronavirus: money.
Students who agree to stay on campus during the break can receive $75 gift cards to spend locally, according to the university's spring break grant program announcement last week.
"The idea behind this was to provide a positive incentive for students to follow public health guidance," said Sheri Atkinson, associate vice chancellor for student affairs. "Based on how our students have done so far, we're pretty confident that this group is conscientious and will do what they signed up to do."
We're offering our best deal ever with this Editor's Special. Support local news coverage by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
About 50% of the student body is living either on campus or in the Davis area, she said. To receive the gift cards, students must apply for the grant by giving a basic description of their spring break plans. They must pledge to stay in town for their weeklong spring break, beginning March 22, and complete a COVID-19 test.
"As per state guidance, all nonessential travel should be avoided, and staying local is a good way to do your part in slowing the spread of COVID-19," the Facebook announcement for the program read.
Atkinson said the university initially planned to give 750 grants, but because of an outpouring of student interest, it upped the cap to 2,000. The anticipated $150,000 program will be paid through philanthropy and other university funds â€” not student fees or tuition, Atkinson said.
A few students told Atkinson that they planned to leave town but, in part because of the program, decided to stick around for the break.
"I have the sense that it may have helped," Atkinson said. "Even if it was the students who were just already planning to stay, it's still trying to incentivize them to engage in healthy COVID practices.
"There's a lot of COVID fatigue right now."
The spring break grant program is part of a broader university initiative called "Healthy Davis Together," which encourages students to wear a mask, keep a distance, wash hands and get tested regularly.
UC Davis was one of the first college campuses in California to have students quarantined for the coronavirus a year ago.
Recently, the weekly average COVID-19 positivity rate in the Davis area has hovered around 0.3%, down from a high of nearly 5% at the beginning of January. Out of more than 9,500 tests in the last week, 27 of them were positive, according to the Healthy Davis Together website.
Atkinson acknowledged that $75 gift cards may not live up to students' usual spring break plans.
Still, she said: "Hey, if it kept one student to stay, that's great."
WATCH NOW: CALIFORNIA SEEKS TO REOPEN THEME PARKS, STADIUMS AS EARLY AS APRIL 1
PHOTOS OF THE MONTH: A LOOK AT NAPA VALLEY NEWS IN PICTURES, FEBRUARY 2021
No caravans of college students in Miami or beach parties in Malibu during a pandemic, please.
UC Davis is offering a sure-fire incentive to keep students from traveling during spring break and potentially spreading the coronavirus: money.
Students who agree to stay on campus during the break can receive $75 gift cards to spend locally, according to the university's spring break grant program announcement last week.
"The idea behind this was to provide a positive incentive for students to follow public health guidance," said Sheri Atkinson, associate vice chancellor for student affairs. "Based on how our students have done so far, we're pretty confident that this group is conscientious and will do what they signed up to do."
We're offering our best deal ever with this Editor's Special. Support local news coverage by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
About 50% of the student body is living either on campus or in the Davis area, she said. To receive the gift cards, students must apply for the grant by giving a basic description of their spring break plans. They must pledge to stay in town for their weeklong spring break, beginning March 22, and complete a COVID-19 test.
"As per state guidance, all nonessential travel should be avoided, and staying local is a good way to do your part in slowing the spread of COVID-19," the Facebook announcement for the program read.
Atkinson said the university initially planned to give 750 grants, but because of an outpouring of student interest, it upped the cap to 2,000. The anticipated $150,000 program will be paid through philanthropy and other university funds â€” not student fees or tuition, Atkinson said.
A few students told Atkinson that they planned to leave town but, in part because of the program, decided to stick around for the break.
"I have the sense that it may have helped," Atkinson said. "Even if it was the students who were just already planning to stay, it's still trying to incentivize them to engage in healthy COVID practices.
"There's a lot of COVID fatigue right now."
The spring break grant program is part of a broader university initiative called "Healthy Davis Together," which encourages students to wear a mask, keep a distance, wash hands and get tested regularly.
UC Davis was one of the first college campuses in California to have students quarantined for the coronavirus a year ago.
Recently, the weekly average COVID-19 positivity rate in the Davis area has hovered around 0.3%, down from a high of nearly 5% at the beginning of January. Out of more than 9,500 tests in the last week, 27 of them were positive, according to the Healthy Davis Together website.
Atkinson acknowledged that $75 gift cards may not live up to students' usual spring break plans.
Still, she said: "Hey, if it kept one student to stay, that's great."
WATCH NOW: CALIFORNIA SEEKS TO REOPEN THEME PARKS, STADIUMS AS EARLY AS APRIL 1
PHOTOS OF THE MONTH: A LOOK AT NAPA VALLEY NEWS IN PICTURES, FEBRUARY 2021
No caravans of college students in Miami or beach parties in Malibu during a pandemic, please.
UC Davis is offering a sure-fire incentive to keep students from traveling during spring break and potentially spreading the coronavirus: money.
Students who agree to stay on campus during the break can receive $75 gift cards to spend locally, according to the university's spring break grant program announcement last week.
"The idea behind this was to provide a positive incentive for students to follow public health guidance," said Sheri Atkinson, associate vice chancellor for student affairs. "Based on how our students have done so far, we're pretty confident that this group is conscientious and will do what they signed up to do."
We're offering our best deal ever with this Editor's Special. Support local news coverage by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
About 50% of the student body is living either on campus or in the Davis area, she said. To receive the gift cards, students must apply for the grant by giving a basic description of their spring break plans. They must pledge to stay in town for their weeklong spring break, beginning March 22, and complete a COVID-19 test.
"As per state guidance, all nonessential travel should be avoided, and staying local is a good way to do your part in slowing the spread of COVID-19," the Facebook announcement for the program read.
Atkinson said the university initially planned to give 750 grants, but because of an outpouring of student interest, it upped the cap to 2,000. The anticipated $150,000 program will be paid through philanthropy and other university funds â€” not student fees or tuition, Atkinson said.
A few students told Atkinson that they planned to leave town but, in part because of the program, decided to stick around for the break.
"I have the sense that it may have helped," Atkinson said. "Even if it was the students who were just already planning to stay, it's still trying to incentivize them to engage in healthy COVID practices.
"There's a lot of COVID fatigue right now."
The spring break grant program is part of a broader university initiative called "Healthy Davis Together," which encourages students to wear a mask, keep a distance, wash hands and get tested regularly.
UC Davis was one of the first college campuses in California to have students quarantined for the coronavirus a year ago.
Recently, the weekly average COVID-19 positivity rate in the Davis area has hovered around 0.3%, down from a high of nearly 5% at the beginning of January. Out of more than 9,500 tests in the last week, 27 of them were positive, according to the Healthy Davis Together website.
Atkinson acknowledged that $75 gift cards may not live up to students' usual spring break plans.
Still, she said: "Hey, if it kept one student to stay, that's great."
WATCH NOW: CALIFORNIA SEEKS TO REOPEN THEME PARKS, STADIUMS AS EARLY AS APRIL 1
PHOTOS OF THE MONTH: A LOOK AT NAPA VALLEY NEWS IN PICTURES, FEBRUARY 2021
No caravans of college students in Miami or beach parties in Malibu during a pandemic, please.
UC Davis is offering a sure-fire incentive to keep students from traveling during spring break and potentially spreading the coronavirus: money.
Students who agree to stay on campus during the break can receive $75 gift cards to spend locally, according to the university's spring break grant program announcement last week.
"The idea behind this was to provide a positive incentive for students to follow public health guidance," said Sheri Atkinson, associate vice chancellor for student affairs. "Based on how our students have done so far, we're pretty confident that this group is conscientious and will do what they signed up to do."
About 50% of the student body is living either on campus or in the Davis area, she said. To receive the gift cards, students must apply for the grant by giving a basic description of their spring break plans. They must pledge to stay in town for their weeklong spring break, beginning March 22, and complete a COVID-19 test.
"As per state guidance, all nonessential travel should be avoided, and staying local is a good way to do your part in slowing the spread of COVID-19," the Facebook announcement for the program read.
Atkinson said the university initially planned to give 750 grants, but because of an outpouring of student interest, it upped the cap to 2,000. The anticipated $150,000 program will be paid through philanthropy and other university funds â€” not student fees or tuition, Atkinson said.
A few students told Atkinson that they planned to leave town but, in part because of the program, decided to stick around for the break.
"I have the sense that it may have helped," Atkinson said. "Even if it was the students who were just already planning to stay, it's still trying to incentivize them to engage in healthy COVID practices.
"There's a lot of COVID fatigue right now."
The spring break grant program is part of a broader university initiative called "Healthy Davis Together," which encourages students to wear a mask, keep a distance, wash hands and get tested regularly.
UC Davis was one of the first college campuses in California to have students quarantined for the coronavirus a year ago.
Recently, the weekly average COVID-19 positivity rate in the Davis area has hovered around 0.3%, down from a high of nearly 5% at the beginning of January. Out of more than 9,500 tests in the last week, 27 of them were positive, according to the Healthy Davis Together website.
Atkinson acknowledged that $75 gift cards may not live up to students' usual spring break plans.
Still, she said: "Hey, if it kept one student to stay, that's great."
WATCH NOW: CALIFORNIA SEEKS TO REOPEN THEME PARKS, STADIUMS AS EARLY AS APRIL 1
PHOTOS OF THE MONTH: A LOOK AT NAPA VALLEY NEWS IN PICTURES, FEBRUARY 2021
WATCH NOW: YOUNG PEOPLE FEELING 'CRUSHED' BY COVID-19