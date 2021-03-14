 Skip to main content
Silverado Middle School Honor Roll, Second Trimester 2020-2021

Grade Six, 4.0 GPA

Daiana Barboza

Sarahi Cervantes Anguiano

Raelynn Coombes

Thiago Cortez

Aidan Dias

Alyssa Gracia

Claire Hayashi

Sebastian Herrera Cruz

Peter Hurd

Matthew Hutchinson

Keira Johnson

June Kelly

Jonathan Leamer

Katherine Lopez

Jack Lumley

Cinthya Maciel Serrano

Emily Martinez

Kevin Martinez Fuentes

Emily McConn

Kendall McLean

Blake Mendenhall-Abri

Michael Miguel Piedra

Caliel Miller

Fiona Mitchell

Duggan Molnar

Secondo Monticelli

Alondra Perez Gonzalez

Elias Radke

London Radke

Jack Reb

Damien Ritter

Marcos Rodriguez Torres

Joel Rodriguez Villa

Sofia Ruiz

Yuliana Siqueiros

Anna Tompkins

Alexandra Vega Vallejo

Malina Viruet

Grade Six Honor Roll

Anthony Almaraz

Vanessa Alvarez Alvarado

Aldo Amezcua

Aiden Anderson

Chase Basa

Rylan Blythe

Lukas Bodor

Justin Byers

Samantha Cazares

Sophia Cicio

Jayden Coletta

Kayden Coloma

Valentino Cuyubamba Martinez

Martin De Haro-Paramo

Harley Detwiler

Israel Diaz Garcia

Laila Elgazzar

Erika Eusebio Mejia

Abigail Felix Pineda

Alina Flores Barajas

Nataly Flores Sandoval

Aliya Flynn

Leonardo Garcia Mendoza

Bradlee Gracy

Charles Greenwood

Sarai Hernandez Torres

Jordan Hovan

Brody Imboden

Dominic Isham

Daniel Janovich

Aiven Kewell

Paula Lara Nelkin

Elijah Leung

Mason Lumbard

Charlotte Maas

Malin MacDonald

Netza Martinez Murcia

Camila Matias Gonzalez

Angel Mendoza

Victoria Mendoza

Claudia Mitchell

Joseph Morales Gonzalez

Camila Moya Sanchez

Kevin Patlan Zafra

Jacques Pavon

Christopher Perez-Ildefonso

Leah Polakiewicz

Johan Ramirez Coronado

Andres Ramirez Ortiz

Angy Ramirez Rojas

Ruby Ramirez Sanchez

Amelia Rising-Larsen

Maya Rochelle

Alexi Ruxton

Reilly Schmitz

Nolan Smith

Scarlette Smith

Madilyn Stephenson

Julian Stuart

Nataly Vazquez Perez

Emanuel Vera David

Alberto Villa Ramirez

Angel Villegas Sandoval

Skylar Waite

Enrique Zuniga Garnica

Grade 7 4.0 GPA

Edwin Angeles Rodriguez

Francheska Ann Arciaga

Jovani Arroyo

Yoselyn Belmonte

Kaya Berry

Emily Cerda Calderon

Brady Conway

Lizeth Cuevas Valle

Eli Ewig

Andreas Gallegos

Miriam Garcia Lua

Cameron Gerien

Hunter Griffin

Bryce Hall

Brenda Hernandez Torres

Everett Kincaid

Hunter Knight

Joshua Kreitz

Abigail Loose

Ava Luhn

Samuel Mautner

Aidan Mouriski

Nathan Oliver

Luis Ortega Pureco

Alexis Shuman

William Roman Skowronski Flynn

Samantha Soto Dominguez

Daniel Sousa

Mikayla Stevens

Niko Tavakoli

Joel Tellez Villanueva

Joey Torres

Naomi Trujillo Jasso

Lucas van de Pol

Lionel Vazquez

Daniela Vega-Alvarez

Adar Yildiz

Christopher Zarate Vaz

Grade 7 Honor Roll 

Yovanni Aceves-Sanchez

Leonardo Amezcua Rea

Hudson Anderson

Sebastian Arroyo Limon

Katherinne Becerril

Steven Bowlus-Hernandez

Emanuel Campos Lopez

Josue Cano Perez

Sawyer Carmichael

Ileana Chirip

Alondra De Leon De La Cueva

Ethan Dodge

Theo Engering Ward

Blakely Feaver

Beauregard Filiss

Delaney Fonville

Osmar Garcia

Dulce Garcia Andrade

Ian Garcia Silva

Christian Gaspar

Grace Geitner

Miguel Gomez Hernandez

Itxel Gonzalez

Maleeah Guinn

Ander Hawkins

Erik Hernandez Osegueda

Rihanna Hobbs

Brett Holman

Edwin Lauritsen

Alexis Lazo

Emily Lua

Juliana Marquez-Dellagana

Kimberly Martinez

Sebastian Martinez Sosa

MaKenzie Matoza

Sofia Montanez Botello

Priscilla Morgado Rodriguez

Mia Murrell

Ricardo Olivera Guzman

Kathrine Parker

KC Patterson

Mia Persico

Michelle Reyes Perez

Mason Rozalski

Jazmine Ruiz Batres

David Sanchez Garnica

Lucas Sarrow

Dylan Smith

Brittany Solano Martinez

Victoria Torres

Olivia Vinatieri

Annabel Vivanco

Alejandro Zambrano

Kimberly Zavala Roldan

Grade 8 4.0 GPA

Cecilia Andersen

Megan Apolinar Garcia

Luis Arroyo Corona

Brooke Belli

Josephine Billings

Riley Brodie

Abigail Burton

Estefania Cazares Gomez

Madeline Chiu

Wesley Freeman

Alexander Gracia

Jack Jansen

Liliana Karesh

McCallum Leamer

Sofia Leon-Munoz

Delaney Lumley

Angie Maldonado Grijalva

Angela Martinez Ceballos

Jack Matoza

Melanie McPhee

Brooklyn Miller

Santo Monticelli

Emmanuel Ortiz Angeles

Leandro Ramos-Montanez

Khristian Reyes

Angelina Rubalcava Solis

Sage Rubinger

Vincent Ruiz

Logan Schmitz

Ryan Ulitin

Grade 8 Honor Roll 

Kashin Adams

Camila Aguirre Guevara

Leobardo Alfaro

Jessica Arroyo

Delaney Ayers

Natalie Ball

Gerardo Barragan

Isabella Bautista

Nolan Bera

Riley Bolanos

Erika Ceja Garcia

Matthew Chrisco

Christian Corro-Lopez

Ava Cortez

Evelin Cortez Leon

Dominic Davis

Andy Dona Arevalo

Jaden Ellis

Merrik Ervin

Olive Estrella

Angelina Flores

Charlie Fotinos

Grayson Frye

Anthan Garcia

Denise Garcia Lopez

Diego Gaytan Gonzalez

Jillian Glasser

Diego Gonzalez

Yoselin Gonzalez Rivas

Shane Green

Masyn Hargrove

Caliana Hoffmann

Elise Howell

Christopher Janek

Cassidy Jones

Molly Kohl

Amber Kurucz

Tonantzin Leon-Avalos

Oswaldo Lomeli Mejia

Cassandra Lopez

Theodore Maas

Yoselin Macias Jovel

Trace Madigan

Fatima Maravilla Fernandez

Ashley Martinez

Joselyn Martinez

Angelica Martinez Ceballos

Michael McDaniel

Schuylor McLean

Noah Myhren

Olivia Nichols

Alynah Ochoa

Orlando Ochoa

Alexa Osorio Rodriguez

Jesus Perez Rodriguez

Betzy Pizano Cantera

April Pulido Valdovinos

Cinthia Ramirez Coronado

Ivan Ramirez Fernandez

Jackelyn Reyes Martinez

Helen Reyes Perez

Drake Sampton

Joaquin Sanchez

Oswaldo Sanchez

Orion Seal

Samantha Silva Zarate

Theodore Simpkins

Jessica Solis Vasquez

Alexander Stevens

James Stuart

Shane Tompkins

Analia Trujillo

Elysia Valentine

Aria Velazquez

Trevor Whiteside

