Sam the Eagle and Old Mans Beard are two excellent single-track trails, recently constructed in the Moore Creek area by the Napa County Regional Park and Open Space District and the Forest-Trail Alliance. They are easily accessible to both hikers and mountain bikers, and are two must-visit locations for anyone in the park looking for a little adventure.
I rode Sam the Eagle and Old Mans Beard on my 2013 Santa Cruz Bronson, in a 3.7-mile loop, which, in total, took me about 40 minutes (not including Shoreline warm-up).
There is one main way to access the park. This involves taking Sage Canyon Road, and then turning left onto Chiles Pope Valley Road, which will lead you to the Moore Creek Park main entrance. The Moore Creek Park main entrance has a large parking lot, and access to bathrooms, trash cans, and recycling cans. From this parking lot, you can take begin taking the Shoreline trail off to the left that will, after about three and a half miles, lead to the climb up Sam the Eagle.
Shoreline is a simple trail that starts out as a single track, and turns into fire road after a few minutes. The fire road continues on for about 3 miles, and acts as a perfect warm up for Sam the Eagle and Old Mans Beard. Riding the entirety of Shoreline will lead to another entrance to the park, off of Conn Valley Road. From this point, you can turn around. Almost immediately when you begin going the opposite direction, you will notice a fork in the road, one way going up, and the other continuing along the river.
The road going up is the Alta Hennessy trail, which is what you will need to take. In order to reach the Sam the Eagle trail-entrance, there is a 400-foot incline climb over the course of about .7 miles. The climb consists of three hills that are fairly steep, but each effort is well worth it, as you are greeted at the end of every hill with a wonderful view of the lake. The entrance to Sam the Eagle is easily identifiable: it is the single-track on your right, lined with large rocks and immediately after a wood bench.
Sam the Eagle is a 1.1-mile downhill joyride that has a descent of about 378 feet. The trail consists of multiple water-bars, technical sections, and switchbacks that offer beginner riders a chance to sample what fun single-track is all about, while offering more advanced riders enough features to have an enjoyable ride. Also, evenly distributed along the trail by the Napa County Regional Park and Open Space District along with St. Helena’s Boy Scout Troop 1, are 3 benches, each with great shade cover, for any hiker or biker who needs a rest.
Sam the Eagle ends at a bridge on the Shoreline trail. Just a few feet south and to your left, the climb up Old Mans Beard begins. The climb brings you inland from the lake, in a 475-foot incline over the course of about a mile.
After the fairly simple climb, the trail turns you back towards the lake, for a fun .7-mile downhill that descends in elevation by about 300 feet. Old Mans Beard twists and turns up and down tree-covered hillsides. The fairly minimal technicality allowed me to cruise down at a higher speed than I usually ride at. The end of the trail took me by surprise, but was a nice treat. It shoots you out from the trees into a small grass patch. At this point, Old Mans Beard points steeply downward for a few minutes, before it launches you back onto Shoreline. Once I had reached the end of the trail, and found myself back at Shoreline, I felt a craving to climb back up and do it all over again.
Both of these trails are definitely somewhere you should visit. If you’re in the area, and you find yourself wanting somewhere exciting to ride or hike, for sure check out Sam the Eagle and Old Mans Beard, along with other trail offerings in the park.
Kudos goes to the Napa County Regional Park and Open Space District and the Forest-Trail Alliance for creating two more fantastic trails in Moore Creek Park.
For more information on the park itself, an interactive map, and more, visit the Napa County Regional Park and Open Space District website at napaoutdoors.org. Look out for more reviews from me on other trails in the area, like the Valentine Vista Loop, Moore Creek Trail, and the Dryfoot Trail.