Solving Climate Change: Start in the Kitchen

When the topic of climate change arises, most of us know we must make speedy and unparalleled changes in how we live. Still, many feel that we are already doing everything we can. We try to carpool, take public transportation, walk more instead of driving, compost, and buy produce that is grown locally. We also avoid single-use plastic bags and recycle every chance we get.
Though every action is crucial and helpful, there’s one, simple, important habit that will have a high impact on reducing the emissions causing climate change: try going vegan every Thursday. No meat, poultry, fish, eggs or dairy products. One day a week. No meat, no poultry, no fish, no eggs, no dairy products. One day a week.
Eating a plant-based diet one day out of seven will reduce methane emissions from animal husbandry. Methane is a gas (natural gas) that heats the atmosphere more than 100 times as much as carbon dioxide (CO2). In addition to this powerful warming, the continued consumption of red meat in Western diets is rapidly adding other pressures on the environment. The process of meat production requires vast amounts of water and feed grain, and the energy demands of slaughtering, processing, transporting and storing meat products are intensive.
Raising cattle for our consumption not only heats the atmosphere, and causes land and water degradation —it contributes to deforestation. and contributes to deforestation. Last year, more than 3,000 square miles —an area nearly four times larger than the entire Napa Valley — was cleared in the Brazilian Amazon. This ecosystem, called the lungs of the planet, is disappearing due to the increasing demand for meat in the United States and other wealthy countries.
Adding the methane from animals and then subtracting the C02 sequestration of trees speeds up warming from both directions, moving solutions that avoid this horrifying math to the top of the list.
In the United States alone, individuals consume more than 220 pounds of meat each year, so there’s lots of room for improvement, both with climate and our personal health.
It’s inspiring to remember that when we are doing something that is good for the planet and environment, we are also doing something that is healthier for us. The National Academy of Sciences writes that widespread adoption of vegetarian and vegan diets could save millions of lives and trillion of dollars. “There is huge potential,” says Marco Springmann, a researcher at Oxford University, “from a health perspective, an environmental perspective and an economic perspective….” Moreover, “the lowest level of meat consumption—widespread adoption of the vegan diet — could help avoid more than 8 million deaths by 2050... A vegetarian diet would save 7.3 million lives.” (time.com/4266874/vegetarian-diet-climate-change/)
How can you adopt a vegan diet?
Changing a habit as full of personal preferences as our diet needs planning, information and encouragement. Try reading some vegan recipes to discover what sounds appealing: chili beans with mushrooms, a green salad with tomatoes and avocados, brownies with strawberries. Use those fats avoided in reducing meat for dessert! A glass of wine is vegan! Start small, and notice what tastes good to you. Eat something you love. Experiment. Share your adventure with friends and family. Social support helps. Watch Knives Over Forks on Netflix. Over a period of weeks, as you create one small personal change you’ll be doing something tangible to solve climate change.
Dream big!
One vegan day each week could go from personal to viral, precisely because this is a small, achievable and shareable change. Part of the success of changing a habit or not becoming overwhelmed by climate change anxiety involves imagining the world you want to live in. Imagine if schools adopted this practice, or retirement communities, or hospitals. Some change is already underway according to a study by the National Resource Defense Council. American diets have contributed to a 9% reduction in an individual’s diet-based carbon footprint from 2004 to 2015. One vegan day each week could go from personal to viral, precisely because this is a small, achievable and shareable change. Part of the success of changing a habit involves imagining the world you want to live in. Imagine if schools adopted this practice, or retirement communities, or hospitals.
Alarmingly, schools may be pushed in the opposite direction. The USDA is considering legislation to roll back nutritional standards that currently require schools to serve more whole grain-rich foods, and meals that include fruits and vegetables every day— replacing them with more processed junk foods. Lowering these nutritional standards could have disastrous implications for children’s health. Some 30 million children participate in the National School Lunch Program, mostly from low-income families whose only chance for a healthful meal might be their school lunch. Supporting our kids with the best nutritional standards protects their health today and provides them with the training wheels they will need to make their own climate wise decisions in the future. The public must, and they will, respond to this proposed step backwards.
Our food choices as consumers matter for climate because we make them three times a day. They matter for our health, and the health of our kids. If these are things you value, start in the kitchen.
What else you can do
If people of all ages begin to shift to a more plant-based diet and try going vegan, even one day a week, we can extend our actions far beyond our plates and palates to create real change. Tell the USDA: Kids deserve healthful organic fruits and veggies in school meals, not more junk food.