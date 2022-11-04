St. Apollinaris Holiday Angel Bazaar heralds the holidays in Napa Valley

FOR THE REGISTER
The 28th St. Apollinaris Holiday Angel Bazaar will herald in the holidays on Saturday, Nov. 12, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 13, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the church hall at 3700 Lassen St. in Napa.
"We are once again in the hall after two years hiatus for COVID," said event organizer Sara DeCrevel. "So we are excited to be real again."
The fundraiser for St. A's religious education programs retains the small-town charm of an old-fashioned bazaar.
"We will have as usual our 'Sweet Shoppe' bake sale with homemade goodies from our parishioners," DeCrevel said. "There is also the St. A's craft table with hand-made crafts, made by our parishioners and reasonably priced."
In addition, 20 outside vendors will be selling hand-crafted products.
"We have some special donations of art and knitted items this year that we have not had before," DeCrevel said, "and the best part is that we will once again be inside."
Always a popular element is the raffle, which this year is offering "20 fabulous prizes" DeCrevel said.
In addition, she said, "a wonderful silent auction features incredible Napa Valley wines."
Other silent auction lots include a week in Hawaii, a weekend in Truckee, a weekend at Tahoe, and golf at Silverado Country Club.
"We have so many gift certificates from generous restaurants and services in Napa," DeCrevel said. "There are many great items to bid on."
New this year, there will be food trucks parked outside the hall where people can buy lunch.
"We are dedicating this year's event to the memory of Charlotte Lyttle, a longtime supporter, who passed away this year from cancer," DeCrevel said. "She made beautiful quilted gifts and crafts and we are so grateful to have had her as part of our vendors for over 25 years."
Mrs. Lyttle was the mother of Cindy Holbrook
, who also makes items for the bazaar.
"Our event supports the religious education of school children in the Napa community so we are grateful for any support," DeCrevel said. "It's all good and all fun."
PHOTOS: The Napa Valley Register's Best Photos for October
Best of October
Senior animal attendant Nic Pagliari plays with Whiskey at the Napa County Animal Shelter onThursday.
Nick Otto, Register
Best of October
Animal shelter employee Tanya Weijnschenk gives Lady G a kiss while working at the Napa County Animal Shelter onThursday.
Nick Otto, Register
Best of October
A kitten rests its paw on the hand of Isabella Rocha while she was looking at kittens for possible adoption at the Napa County Animal Shelter onThursday.
Nick Otto, Register
Best of October
Beth Arbios plays a shot during an open pickle ball session at Las Flores Community Center in Napa. The city plans to resurface these tennis courts and make them permanent pickle ball courts.
Nick Otto, Register
Best of October
Julie Garvey returns a ball during a pickle ball clinic held at the Yountville pickle ball courts on Thursday in Yountville.
Nick Otto, Register
Best of October
Players are seen during an open pickle ball session at Las Flores Community Center in Napa. The city plans to resurface these tennis courts and make them permanent pickle ball courts.
Nick Otto, Register
Best of October
Calistoga's Jayden Sibbu prepares for their homecoming game against Cornerstone Christian in Calistoga on Friday night. Calistoga defeated Cornerstone Christian 37-12.
Nick Otto, Register
Best of October
The Calistoga football takes the filed carrying the Mexican flag representing the deep Mexican roots in the the community ahead of their homecoming game against Cornerstone Christian in Calistoga on Friday night. Calistoga defeated Cornerstone Christian 37-12.
Nick Otto, Register
Best of October
Calistoga's Christian Ramirez prays before their homecoming game against Cornerstone Christian in Calistoga on Friday night. Calistoga defeated Cornerstone Christian 37-12.
Nick Otto, Register
Best of October
Katie-Lynn Crandell who co-owns Dirt and Diamonds, a custom printing company with Tiffany Robinson is seen at their shop in Napa on Wednesday.
Nick Otto, Register
Best of October
Amateur sculptor, John Azevedo, is seen looking at his collection of horse shoes in his workshop at his home in Napa on Tuesday. Mr. Azevedo, who is retired, creates sculptures out of discarded metal.
Nick Otto, Register
Best of October
SueVon Daniels, the school secretary at Pope Valley Elementary school, is consoled at the end of an emergency School Board meeting in Pope Valley on Wednesday regarding the weekend arrest of Benjamin Casas in Pope Valley. Mr. Casas, whom public records list as a former employee at Pope Valley Union Elementary School was arrested on numerous allegations of sexually abusing children and teenagers.
Nick Otto ,Register
Best of October
Justin Siena's varsity volleyball team warms up outside ahead of their match against Casa Grande in Napa on Thursday. Justin Siena beat the Gauchos in straight sets.
Nick Otto, Register
Best of October
Vintage's Lucas Henry (#13) and Carson DeGarmo (#40) tackle American Canyon running back Kapono Liu (#34) during their game in American Canyon on Friday. Vintage defeated American Canyon 31-15.
Nick Otto, Register
Best of October
American Canyon student Austin Graber, 17, waves pink pompoms in honor of Cancer awareness month, as the American Canyon football team enters the stadium ahead their game against Vintage in American Canyon on Friday. Vintage defeated American Canyon 31-15.
Nick Otto, Register
Best of October
The Vintage football team warm-up under a full moon ahead of their game against American Canyon in American Canyon on Friday. Vintage defeated American Canyon 31-15.
Nick Otto, Register
Best of October
Vintage Senior Peyton O'Hara plays a shot during their golf match against Justin Siena at Silverado Resort and Spa in Napa on Tuesday.
Nick Otto, Register
Best of October
Justin Siena's Brooklyn Blankenship hits a shot during their golf match against Vintage at Silverado Resort and Spa in Napa on Tuesday.
Nick Otto, Register
Best of October
A Justin Siena golfer tees off during their golf match against Vintage at Silverado Resort and Spa in Napa on Tuesday.
Nick Otto, Register
Best of October
Justin-Siena' players celebrate after a spike by junior Anna Hansen (#3) during their match against American Canyon in Napa on Thursday. Justin-Siena beat the Wolves 3-2.
Nick Otto, Register
Best of October
Father and son Jaimie and Jacob Butler pose for a photograph in Napa on Friday. Jamie Butler was the NHS drum major in 1996. This year his son Jacob is the NHS drum major.
Nick Otto, Register
Best of October
American Canyon head coach John Montante shouts toward the home stands in celebration just after the Wolves scored the go ahead two point conversion late in the fourth quarter of their game against Casa Grande in American Canyon on Friday. The Wolves defeated the Gauchos 23-22.
Nick Otto, Register
Best of October
Tom Oliver throws a bag during the inaugural Napa County Cornhole Cup held at the CIA Copia in Napa on Sunday. Mr. Oliver and his teammate Casey Clark won the tournament.
Nick Otto, Register
Best of October
A corn hole court is reflected in a competitors sunglasses during the final of the inaugural Napa County Cornhole Cup held at the CIA Copia in Napa on Sunday.
Nick Otto, Register
Best of October
John Cortese, owner of CTS Fitness & Performance poses for a photograph at his gym in Napa on Wednesday.
Nick Otto, Register
Best of October
Trainer Francisco Voeller guides two athletes through a training session at CTS Fitness & Performance in Napa on Wednesday.
Nick Otto, Register
Best of October
Honoree Officer Anna Paulson of the California Highway Patrol receives a certificate in recognition of her courage at a breakfast honoring those that have been impacted by violence as well as those who advocate for survivors of violence at Napa Valley College on Thursday.
Nick Otto, Register
Best of October
Hayley Pescetti with Monarch Justice Center addresses the attendees at a breakfast honoring those that have been impacted by violence as well as those who advocate for survivors of violence at Napa Valley College on Thursday.
Nick Otto, Register
Best of October
A view of the the details that are a part of the elaborate halloween display Dale Rosemeyer has created in his front yard on Yajome St. in Napa on Wednesday.
Nick Otto, Register
Best of October
A view of the the details that are a part of the elaborate halloween display Dale Rosemeyer has created in his front yard on Yajome St. in Napa on Wednesday.
Nick Otto, Register
Best of October
A Vintage player defends against Cardinal Newman during the Vine Valley Athletic League tournament championship game in girls water polo in Napa on Thursday. Vintage defeated Cardinal Newman 12-2.
Nick Otto, Register
Best of October
Vintage goalkeeper Savannah Davis blocks a shot during their game against Cardinal Newman in the Vine Valley Athletic League tournament championship in Napa on Thursday. Vintage defeated Cardinal Newman 12-2.
Nick Otto, Register
Best of October
Vintage's goalie blocks a shot during their game against Napa in the Vine Valley Athletic League tournament championship in Napa on Thursday. Vintage defeated Napa 13-5.
Nick Otto, Register
Best of October
Vintage tight end Matt Ackman (88) finds the end zone during the 51st annual "big game" football matchup between Vintage and Napa at Memorial Stadium in Napa on Friday. Vintage defeated Napa 42-14.
Nick Otto, Register
Best of October
The Napa marching band cheers during a musical stand off between the Napa marching band and Vintage marching band before the 51st annual "big game" football matchup between Vintage and Napa at Memorial Stadium in Napa on Friday. Vintage defeated Napa 42-14.
Nick Otto, Register
Best of October
The Napa marching band cheers during a musical stand off between the Napa marching band and Vintage marching band before the 51st annual "big game" football matchup between Vintage and Napa at Memorial Stadium in Napa on Friday. Vintage defeated Napa 42-14.
Nick Otto, Register
Best of October
Napa head coach Askari Adams speaks to his team during a timeout in the 51st annual "big game" football matchup between Vintage and Napa at Memorial Stadium in Napa on Friday. Vintage defeated Napa 42-14.
Nick Otto, Register
