St. A's Holiday Angel Bazaar heralds the holidays

The 28th St. Apollinaris Holiday Angel Bazaar will herald in the holidays on Saturday, Nov. 12, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 13, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the church hall at 3700 Lassen St. in Napa.

"We are once again in the hall after two years hiatus for COVID," said event organizer Sara DeCrevel. "So we are excited to be real again."

The fundraiser for St. A's religious education programs retains the small-town charm of an old-fashioned bazaar.

"We will have as usual our 'Sweet Shoppe bake sale with homemade goodies from our parishioners," DeCrevel said. "There is also the St A's craft table with hand-made crafts, made by our parishioners and reasonably priced."

In addition, 20 outside vendors will be selling hand-crafted products.

"We have some special donations of art and knitted items this year that we have not had before," DeCrevel said, "and the best part is that we will once again be inside."

Always a popular element is the raffle, which this year is offering "20 fabulous prizes" DeCrevel said.

In addition, she said, "a wonderful silent auction features incredible Napa Valley wines."

Other silent auction lots include a week in Hawaii, a weekend in Truckee, a weekend at Tahoe, and golf at Silverado Country Club.

"We have so many gift certificates from generous restaurants and services in Napa," DeCrevel said. "There are many great items to bid on."

New this year, there will be food trucks parked outside the hall where people can buy lunch.

"We are dedicating this year's event to the memory of Charlotte Lyttle, a long-time supporter, who passed away this year from cancer," DeCrevel said. "She made beautiful quilted gifts and crafts and we are so grateful to have had her as part of our vendors for over 25 years."

Mrs. Lyttle was the mother of Cindy Holbrook, who also makes items for the bazaar.

"Our event supports the religious education of school children in the Napa community so we are grateful for any support," DeCrevel said. "It's all all good and all fun."