St. Clair Brown hosts Napa Beer Mile this Saturday

St. Clair Brown Winery & Brewery hosts its second annual Napa Beer Mile on Saturday, Feb. 29, from noon to 8 p.m.

Spend the day exploring the six independent craft breweries that are either owned by Napans or that brew unique beers on-site.

Tickets are $25 and entitle attendees to all-day, half-price pint specials and a commemorative cap for those who make it to the end.

Last year, the event sold out of its 300 tickets in two hours. This year, the number of tickets has been increased to 400.

Check-in begins noon at St. Clair Brown. Tickets may also be purchased at check-in.

You will receive a stamp card at check-in. Present this card at each location to receive half-off pricing and get your card stamped.

Once all six breweries’ stamps have been collected, you will be awarded your Napa Beer Mile cap.

Participating breweries are St Clair Brown Winery & Brewery, Napa Palisades Beer Company, Downtown Joe’s Brewery, Trade Brewing, Stone Brewing Napa and Tannery Bend Beerworks.

After check-in, there is no designated order to visit each brewery.