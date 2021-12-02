 Skip to main content
St. John's Lutheran Honor Roll, First Trimester, 2021-2022

Highest Honors

Ivy Alexander

Evangeline Apostolopoulos

Nicholas Apostolopoulos

Matteo Barbosa

Matteo Bettinelli

Giulia Boldrini

Michael Bonfante

Olivia Bui

Blake Bunker

Clara Bunker

Abrielle Caceres Reed

Madelyn Caceres Reed

Troy Carey

Ezra Cleary

Gracie De Fina

Riley Dommen

Benjamin Dorsey

Zoe Ewig

Lila Fortner

Faith Fradella

Ben Freeto

Nicolas Gallo

Luca Giovannoni

Enzo Girardo

Abigail Hardy

Savannah Healy

Jacob Imhoff

Abigail Johnson

Jack Keller

Yasmine Kumar

Henry Lawrence

Chelsea Luna

Adeline Manfred

Natalie Mathison

Liam McCarthy

Jenna McNab

Griffin Messenger

Marco Moschetti

Gina Ngom

Sebastian Ruiz

Emma Steward

Vivian Sweet

Aaron Teeters

Audrey Teeters

Olivia Umutyan

Robert Valluzzo

Ariel Winkler

Sienna Yoo

Sloan Zaninovich

Sarah Zinghkang

Honors

Aidan Anderson

Jenson Benck

Liliana Bennett

Charlotte Bevan

Luca Boldrini

Neela Bose

Koa Branco

Austin Broyles

Charles Ciabattari

Will Coughlin

Carson Dahl

Parker Dahl

Rylan Dalessi

Dryden de Vere

Kepler Donohoe

Sophia Edwards

Riann Engelbracht

Andrew Green

Andrew Greenberg

Dylan Holcomb

Jack James

Amaya Kawachi

Alex Keller

Morgan Knell

Ruby Kreps

Joey LaMonica

Sammy LaMonica

Claire Lawrence

Evan Lewis

Hudson McDonald

Isabella Moore

Brooklyn Perez

Dugan Perotti-Kline

Ava Piersig

Kiley Reach

Madison Regan

Sofia Sebastiani

Will Smith

Lucia Soto

Kimberly Uffmann

Pierce Zaninovich

