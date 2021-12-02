St. John's Lutheran Honor Roll, First Trimester, 2021-2022

Highest Honors
Ivy Alexander
Evangeline Apostolopoulos
Nicholas Apostolopoulos
Matteo Barbosa
Matteo Bettinelli
Giulia Boldrini
Michael Bonfante
Olivia Bui
Blake Bunker
Clara Bunker
Abrielle Caceres Reed
Madelyn Caceres Reed
Troy Carey
Ezra Cleary
Gracie De Fina
Riley Dommen
Benjamin Dorsey
Zoe Ewig
Lila Fortner
Faith Fradella
Ben Freeto
Nicolas Gallo
Luca Giovannoni
Enzo Girardo
Abigail Hardy
Savannah Healy
Jacob Imhoff
Abigail Johnson
Jack Keller
Yasmine Kumar
Henry Lawrence
Chelsea Luna
Adeline Manfred
Natalie Mathison
Liam McCarthy
Jenna McNab
Griffin Messenger
Marco Moschetti
Gina Ngom
Sebastian Ruiz
Emma Steward
Vivian Sweet
Aaron Teeters
Audrey Teeters
Olivia Umutyan
Robert Valluzzo
Ariel Winkler
Sienna Yoo
Sloan Zaninovich
Sarah Zinghkang
Honors
Aidan Anderson
Jenson Benck
Liliana Bennett
Charlotte Bevan
Luca Boldrini
Neela Bose
Koa Branco
Austin Broyles
Charles Ciabattari
Will Coughlin
Carson Dahl
Parker Dahl
Rylan Dalessi
Dryden de Vere
Kepler Donohoe
Sophia Edwards
Riann Engelbracht
Andrew Green
Andrew Greenberg
Dylan Holcomb
Jack James
Amaya Kawachi
Alex Keller
Morgan Knell
Ruby Kreps
Joey LaMonica
Sammy LaMonica
Claire Lawrence
Evan Lewis
Hudson McDonald
Isabella Moore
Brooklyn Perez
Dugan Perotti-Kline
Ava Piersig
Kiley Reach
Madison Regan
Sofia Sebastiani
Will Smith
Lucia Soto
Kimberly Uffmann
Pierce Zaninovich
