 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
St. John's Lutheran Honor Roll, Second trimester 2020-2021

St. John's Lutheran Honor Roll, Second trimester 2020-2021

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

Highest Honors

Ivy Alexander

Evangeline Apostolopoulos

Stella Borzoni

Neela Bose

Olivia Bui

Clara Bunker

Abrielle Caceres Reed

Samantha Carey

Troy Carey

Ezra Cleary

Brynna Cohee

Will Coughlin

Juliet Cuevas

Dryden de Vere

Gracie De Fina

Sydney Dommen

Austin Dragoo

Lila Fortner

Faith Fradella

Ben Freeto

Luca Giovannoni

Enzo Girardo

Savannah Healy

Paige Helms

Jacob Imhoff

Abigail Johnson

Jack Keller

Sajan Khaira

Yasmine Kumar

Claire Lawrence

Chelsea Luna

Tommy Malloy

Ainsley McNicoll

Griffin Messenger

Isabella Moore

Marco Moschetti

Abigail Munoz

Brooklyn Perez

Dugan Perotti-Kline

Ava Piersig

Jack Shea

Vivian Sweet

Aaron Teeters

Audrey Teeters

Olivia Umutyan

Ariel Winkler

Eva Winkler

Sienna Yoo

Sloan Zaninovich

Sarah Zinghkang

Honors

Matteo Barbosa

Sofia Bennett

Matteo Bettinelli

Noah Bezmarevich

Giulia Boldrini

Koa Branco

Madelyn Caceres Reed

Grayson Cushing

Parker Dahl

Soren DeYoung

Riley Dommen

Ben Dorsey

Trester Dyke

Nicolas Gallo

Abigail Hardy

Sammy LaMonica

Ethan Lewis

Evan Lewis

Colt Maloney

Liam McCarthy

Jenna McNab

Gina Ngom

Lucia Soto

Emma Steward

Ian Venegas

James Wenzel

Patrick Yoder

Pierce Zaninovich

WATCH NOW: AMERICA’S GROWING LITERACY PROBLEM

CHECK OUT NAPA COUNTY’S TOP NEWS STORIES

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: The benefits of being kind

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News