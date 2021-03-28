St. John's Lutheran Honor Roll, Second trimester 2020-2021

Highest Honors
Ivy Alexander
Evangeline Apostolopoulos
Stella Borzoni
Neela Bose
Olivia Bui
Clara Bunker
Abrielle Caceres Reed
Samantha Carey
Troy Carey
Ezra Cleary
Brynna Cohee
Will Coughlin
Juliet Cuevas
Dryden de Vere
Gracie De Fina
Sydney Dommen
Austin Dragoo
Lila Fortner
Faith Fradella
Ben Freeto
Luca Giovannoni
Enzo Girardo
Savannah Healy
Paige Helms
Jacob Imhoff
Abigail Johnson
Jack Keller
Sajan Khaira
Yasmine Kumar
Claire Lawrence
Chelsea Luna
Tommy Malloy
Ainsley McNicoll
Griffin Messenger
Isabella Moore
Marco Moschetti
Abigail Munoz
Brooklyn Perez
Dugan Perotti-Kline
Ava Piersig
Jack Shea
Vivian Sweet
Aaron Teeters
Audrey Teeters
Olivia Umutyan
Ariel Winkler
Eva Winkler
Sienna Yoo
Sloan Zaninovich
Sarah Zinghkang
Honors
Matteo Barbosa
Sofia Bennett
Matteo Bettinelli
Noah Bezmarevich
Giulia Boldrini
Koa Branco
Madelyn Caceres Reed
Grayson Cushing
Parker Dahl
Soren DeYoung
Riley Dommen
Ben Dorsey
Trester Dyke
Nicolas Gallo
Abigail Hardy
Sammy LaMonica
Ethan Lewis
Evan Lewis
Colt Maloney
Liam McCarthy
Jenna McNab
Gina Ngom
Lucia Soto
Emma Steward
Ian Venegas
James Wenzel
Patrick Yoder
Pierce Zaninovich
WATCH NOW: AMERICA’S GROWING LITERACY PROBLEM
CHECK OUT NAPA COUNTY’S TOP NEWS STORIES
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Alyssa Piombo inherited her green thumb and now Napans are reaping the rewards. Check out Riza Plants in downtown Napa.
Check out this found film footage of 1966 Napa auto race ... in a shopping center parking lot now home to the outlet stores.
Major city avenues would be considered for upgrades and the inclusion of multi-story residential mixed with commercial.
The Napa Master Gardeners have moved their popular, annual tomato sale online this year.
Gordon Huether, who gave a Napa barber a space to work during the pandemic, will have his artworks displayed at the barber's new shop at Food City.
The path from addiction to recovery to helping fellow veterans had helped lead to a pardon for the Napa Valley transplant.
What's the latest for Napa's Food City center? A new partner and a new plan.
Napa Police report that a 15-year-old male had been found not guilty in Juvenile Court of assaulting a bicyclist on the Vine Trail.
Napa Valley's wine industry may never return to normal — and that could be a good thing, experts say.