Volunteers at St. Mary's Episcopal Church in Napa assembled more than 250 care packages as part of the annual Samaritan's Purse Operation Christmas Child holiday drive.
The church hosted its 4th annual Shoebox Packing Party for the Samaritan's Purse Operation Christmas Child project on Nov. 16. Volunteers filled 252 shoe boxes as part of the holiday project. Operation Christmas Child provides shoe boxes filled with small toys, hygiene items and school supplies to Samaritan's Purse operations in more than 100 countries.
"We pack these shoe boxes to bless and bring joy to children in need around the world, some of whom have never received a gift, had their own toothbrush or their own washcloth," said St. Mary's volunteer Mary Hamler. "For some children, receiving school supplies such as pencils and paper allows them to attend school. This year, St. Mary's filled 252 shoe boxes and we have been challenged to fill 300 next year. We certainly plan to reach that goal!"
Each Operation Christmas Child box assembled by St. Mary's volunteers included Ivory soap, a washcloth, toothbrush, comb, tissue and socks. Each box also contained a ball, a wrist whistle, and a spinning top and school supplies: 24 pack of crayons, notepad, pencils with erasers and a sharpener. After the essentials were in the box, volunteers added toy cars, dolls, craft kits, hairbrushes, colored pencils, markers, dry paints, stuffed animals, caps, T-shirts and other small items to fill the boxes to the brim.
To learn more about Samaritan's Purse Operation Christmas Child, visit samaritanspurse.org/occ.