 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Summer cocktails from CK Mondavi

Summer cocktails from CK Mondavi

From the Napa Valley Wine Insider Digest: July 31, 2020 series
  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
SummerCocktails

Barkeep SF has created “A Rosé By Any Other Name” sangria made with CK Mondavi Spritzed Rosé Moscato.

 Submitted photo

Barkeep SF has created “A Rosé By Any Other Name” Sangria, which features the new CK Mondavi and Family Spritzed Rosé Moscato, along with other wine cocktails, like a Watermelon Lime Slushie and Very Berry Mojito.

New recipes will also be featured on CK Mondavi and Family’s social platforms, @CKMondaviWines. 

Lower in alcohol than traditional mixed drinks, the cocktails maximize the wine’s natural crisp acidity and bright aromas, for a lively and refreshing summer beverage.

“We take the quality of our CK Mondavi and Family wines very seriously, but that doesn’t mean you can’t have a bit of fun with them,” said Pam Novak, director of marketing, Lifestyle Brands, C. Mondavi & Family. “For generations we’ve crafted wines that overdeliver at their price point. With approachable, fruit-forward flavors, they’re a natural choice for exploring the wine cocktail trend.”

The CK Mondavi and Family collection includes Moscato, Pinot Grigio, Sauvignon Blanc, Chardonnay, Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, and Red Blend, available in 750 ML bottles for $6.99, and 1.5L magnums for $13.99. Also available is the new seasonal selection, Spritzed Rosé Moscato, offered in a standard 750ml bottle for $6.99.

A Rosé By Any Other Name Sangria

Barkeep SF

Chilled bottle of CK Mondavi Spritzed Rosé Moscato

Seasonal Red Plums

Seasonal Rhubarb

Red Shiso Leaves

Alpine Strawberries

Fresh Spearmint

White Nectarines

Combine sliced red plums with red shiso leaves, peeled rhubarb, white nectarines and spearmint leaves into a carafe.

Add ice to brim and pour in the chilled CK Mondavi Spritzed Rosé Moscato.

Stir with a tall bar mixing spoon until carafe becomes frosted.

Top off with seasonal alpine strawberries (or sliced fresh strawberries) and additional ice to the brim

Line the inside of each wine glass with peeled rhubarb and add sliced red plums and nectarines. Add ice to each glass.

Pour chilled Sangria into each glass and garnish with a red shiso leaf.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The Old Vines of Lodi
Wine

The Old Vines of Lodi

  • Updated

Lodi is home to California’s highest concentration of own-rooted old vines and has been growing grapes since the 1850s. The oldest surviving vineyard planted in Lodi was planted in 1886.

Dan Berger On Wine: Good News for Every Day Wine
Dan Berger

Dan Berger On Wine: Good News for Every Day Wine

  • Updated

Wine consumers don’t often see the real-world consequences of corporate business deals, but  E&J Gallo's acquisition of wine brands from Constellation may benefit those who regularly buy those and other Gallo-owned wine brands.

Watch Now: Related Video

Here's why GameStop shares are plunging

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News