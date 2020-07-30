Summer cocktails from CK Mondavi

Barkeep SF has created “A Rosé By Any Other Name” Sangria, which features the new CK Mondavi and Family Spritzed Rosé Moscato, along with other wine cocktails, like a Watermelon Lime Slushie and Very Berry Mojito.

New recipes will also be featured on CK Mondavi and Family’s social platforms, @CKMondaviWines.

Lower in alcohol than traditional mixed drinks, the cocktails maximize the wine’s natural crisp acidity and bright aromas, for a lively and refreshing summer beverage.

“We take the quality of our CK Mondavi and Family wines very seriously, but that doesn’t mean you can’t have a bit of fun with them,” said Pam Novak, director of marketing, Lifestyle Brands, C. Mondavi & Family. “For generations we’ve crafted wines that overdeliver at their price point. With approachable, fruit-forward flavors, they’re a natural choice for exploring the wine cocktail trend.”

The CK Mondavi and Family collection includes Moscato, Pinot Grigio, Sauvignon Blanc, Chardonnay, Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, and Red Blend, available in 750 ML bottles for $6.99, and 1.5L magnums for $13.99. Also available is the new seasonal selection, Spritzed Rosé Moscato, offered in a standard 750ml bottle for $6.99.