Originally this column was going to be about mom alter egos and what kind of mother of 20-somethings I want to be. (Answer: Approachable but also badass, loving but not a doormat, confident but humble, etc.)

Then I thought to write a column about my beloved Napa Valley Register transitioning from a daily print edition to three print days per week. (Answer: Ugh. Thumbs down. Thanks for nothing Internet/Craigslist/Google/etc.)

Instead, I kept coming back to something else.

Loss.

I’m feeling a deep, deep sense of loss.

I know a lot of it has to do with Grandpa Donnie’s death. We had his funeral service on Tuesday. Hundreds of people came, some we haven’t seen in decades. It was like an early 1990s reunion, a big flashback to when Mr. Huffman and I were newlyweds.

Back in those days, come the weekend we often visited his mom and dad at their rural Solano County home, usually along with all of our laundry. Did his mom mind that we basically took over her washer and dryer, helped ourselves to their fridge, changed the TV channel, and generally lounged about like a bunch of hapless 20-somethings?

Did his family wonder about the “city” girl their son had met in San Francisco, one that had never raised animals, driven a tractor and who was apparently clueless when it came to appreciating a classic car? Did they know what to make of the young woman to whom his son had proposed after only dating for three months? Did I know what to make of them? (Answers: yes, no and no.)

It took time but we all got used to each other. I learned to appreciate a big family that lives near each other and sees each other often. I like to think they came to appreciate me as well. Today I know how much I love them.

Tuesday’s gathering of folks reminded me of a crazy quilt made from old and new fabric, mismatched patterns, threadbare scraps and family heirlooms, but also shiny new pieces.

There was the man who worked with Grandpa at his auto parts store, where they called him the Whip. The woman who asked my husband to be her daughter’s godfather. The now grown-up, married father, who I remember as a newborn. The daughter of the elderly couple who lived in a travel trailer next to the barn at the Huffman’s old house. Her father always wore coveralls and teased us about driving a Honda instead of a Ford.

I remember going to a rare reunion of unfamiliar relatives in some distant Midwestern state. I was only about 10 and was confused about my parents being so excited to see these strangers. They talked for hours about people and things that had nothing to do with me. Who were these people and why were my mom and dad so happy to see them? Wait, you mean my parents have a life with memories before ME? I wondered if our girls felt the same way on Tuesday.

Tuesday’s funeral also reminded me of another loss — how much our family is changing.

The nieces and nephews (whose toddler birthday parties I remember going to) are now parents. The grandparents are now great-grandparents. Aunts are great aunts. Other relatives and old friends have passed away, some not so long ago.

The pandemic has led our family to smaller, less frequent get-togethers. But to be honest, it’s not all COVID’s fault. Everyone is growing up and out. New generations mean new rituals, new ways of celebrating holidays and special times.

It’s life. And also loss.