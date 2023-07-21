Related to this story

Jared Bird

Jared Bird

Jared Nathaniel Bird of Anchorage, Alaska passed away on July 21, 2022, fighting the Moose Fire in Salmon, ID, for the U.S. Department of Agri…

Kenneth Dean Whitaker

Kenneth Dean Whitaker

QUARTZSITE, AZ - Ken was born December 28, 1953, in Richmond, CA, but grew up in Napa. He graduated Napa High School in 1972, and soon after w…

