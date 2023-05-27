Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Last weekend I added a new bullet point on my resume: bottling line worker.

Yawn, some might think. “I’ve worked on a bottling line.” Or, “I’ve been bottling since you were in diapers.” Or, “BFD, this is Napa Valley, after all.”

Yep: I’m a bottling line rookie. Besides this time, I’ve only helped bottle once before.

In addition to his full-time day job, being a dad, a father-in-law, a dogfather, favorite son/son-in-law, etc., Mr. Huffman also co-owns a small winery. Located on the hills above Suisun Valley, they make about 350 cases a year of some pretty good wine, I drink so myself.

A few weeks ago, Mr. Huffman sent a message to our family group chat: We’re going to bottle next weekend. Who can help?

I don’t want to say the result was crickets, but there was, shall we say, an …. extended… pause in any replies. Ok, it was crickets.

I was guilty as well. The last time I helped bottle there were only four of us. We bottled 90 cases. Our equipment consists of nozzles that let you fill four bottles at once, one corker and a capsule squeezer thingee. We stuck on the labels by hand. It took all day.

That was about a year ago, so I should have been expecting another call.

Which brings us to his text message.

I knew Mr. Huffman needed help. And more than four people this time.

I started to rally the troops.

Hey, dad really could use your help this weekend, I texted just the three Huffman daughters. I know it would mean a lot to him.

I texted my son-in-law. I texted our youngest daughter’s Significant Other.

Don’t think I didn’t halfway consider asking Grandma Sue to help. What? She’s almost 80 but she can walk three miles a day! Put her on the corker!

Days passed. The bottling call to duty remained unfulfilled. I knew I had to deliver a workforce. Which meant I needed treats.

What kind of snacks and drinks do you want for the bottling, I asked Mr. Huffman.

SNACKS? he said scornfully. This is a hands-on job. There is no time for snacking, he scoffed. Water and bathroom breaks should be minimal, I expected him to add.

No snacks? Okaaaayyyy, I said. And then I totally ignored him and bought snacks and sodas anyway.

I am professional mother. I have not raised three children without figuring out that snacks are the best way to entice participation, especially at an event that involves 20-somethings at 8 a.m. on a Saturday.

On bottling morning, Mr. Huffman headed to the winery while I packed up my snack supply in a cute basket with a coordinating dishtowel.

Hmmmm, he said, looking over my shoulder. Are those Skittles?

Yeah, I said casually. Just some snacks.

Hmmmm, he said.

Gotcha, I thought. You know you have Mr. Huffman’s approval when his reply is simply: “Hmmm.”

And I wasn’t done yet. I still had one stop to make: Happy’s Donut Tree. I dare anyone to be in a bad mood while eating a Happy’s Donut. I picked out a box, including Mr. Huffman’s favorites. Hey Mr. No Snack Feast your eyes on that apple fritter. How do ya like me now?

At the winery, I unpacked my weapons of snack-destruction. Besides a family-sized bag of Skittles, I put out mini Kind bars (dark choc and sea salt), two different kinds of bubble gum, two 12-packs of La Croix soda (the youngest Huffman’s fav) and then the donuts.

I’ve got snacks over here, I casually announced the group.

There were nine of us that morning, and we bottled 50 cases in two hours. I like to think we kicked some bottling-ayuss.

And at the end Mr. Huffman looked over our pallet full of wine. He nodded satisfactorily and then picked out a donut.

Shameless plug: Want to check out the final product? Visit whimcellars.com.

Surrendering to Motherhood, written by Napa mom-of-three Jennifer Huffman, now appears every other Sunday. Share your thoughts with Jennifer at jhuffman@napanews.com.

