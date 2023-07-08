In 1999, when we first moved to west Napa, we were giddy about buying a brand new home.

Yes, it was only 1,700 square feet but it came with four bedrooms and three (compact) bathrooms.

For a family of four, soon to be five, and a work-from-home dad, it seemed like the perfect set up.

Mr. Huffman could have an office. Huffman #1 and Huffman #2 could share a room and Huffman #3 would have her own “nursery” for optimal napping.

As everyone got older, we started shuffling kids/bedrooms. The first pre-teen Huffman moved downstairs to have her own space. Daughters #2 and #3 then shared the upstairs room with bunkbeds and later a loft.

When the Huffman girls all got to be teens, I would have killed for a fifth(!) bedroom, just to separate the three of them. We even thought about stashing one Huffman in the unfinished “attic” above the garage. If only it had a window/fire escape/plumbing/heating.

Looking back it seems obvious that the girls would eventually grow up and move out, and sure enough, they did. The downstairs bedroom became "Jennifer’s Craftland" and sometimes remote Napa Register office. The upstairs bedroom became the doggie retreat, cat lounge and litter box location.

Then the Huffman daughters started getting married and pairing off with significant others. Sometimes they’d come spend the night, in ones or twos. I thought the loft twin bed and other twin mattress was comfy enough but a blow up queen mattress on the floor has become the preferred choice.

(Side note: 1998 Jennifer would be shocked to know that in the year 2023, she’s not only welcoming daughters’ boyfriends to spend the night, let alone sharing the same bed with said daughters. The scandal!)

Last weekend the youngest Huffman and Her Guy stayed with us for a few nights. Their dog, Benji, The Escape Artist, claimed the twin bed. The two humans slept on the blow up mattress.

Download Napa Valley Register news app today! Your story lives in the Napa Valley. Get in-depth stories from the Napa region and beyond – including news, sports, features and politics.

These two have flexible schedules and over the past few months have spent the night a little more frequently. Which this mom absolutely loves. I didn’t realize how much fun it can be to have adult kids spend the night. We cook special meals and watch movies together. They get all of our attention. I buy their favorite drinks and snacks. Dear moms of Today's Teens: yes, one day your adult kids will actually choose to hang out with you. I know, you can barely imagine such harmony, but I’m here to tell you — it IS possible!

Seeing as the Huffman pairs have continued this sleeping overnight trend, I had an idea.

We should add a bigger bed upstairs, I told Mr. Huffman. Like maybe a queen-size bed and frame. That way all Huffman couples and visitors have a nice comfy place to stretch out. I suspect the animals will also appreciate a bigger snooze zone.

I could get some new bedding, fluffy pillows, a reading light, a new rug and window blinds. Make it Pinterest-worthy.

A few carefully-curated Huffman daughter keepsakes and photos could remain on display. Kind of like a museum exhibit.

A commemorative plaque could be installed: "Historical Landmark: Three Huffman Daughters Lived Here, 1999-2020."

PHOTOS: Vegetation fire on Coombsville Road near Silverado Middle School