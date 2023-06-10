My beloved father-in-law, who we all call Grandpa D, is in his last days with us. He’s fought bone cancer for more than four years now, and been on hospice care for 16 months.

He gets a little bit weaker each day but I don’t think he wants to leave the party. I know he loves that family and dear friends have surrounded his bedside at all hours. What’s the rush? he's probably thinking. I got all my favorite people right here.

Over the past week, we’ve spent nearly every extra moment at their home.

As a mom, I’ve spent years anticipating a wide variety of real and imagined family emergencies, so I’d already packed my “go” bag. I take it with us every day we visit.

First, water. Sure, they're only 45 minutes away and have plenty of water at their house, but I feel better traveling with my own supply. To be honest, I don’t want to inconvenience anyone by asking for anything. We are dealing with life and death here, lady. And you want water? For shame.

Also in the bag: a book that I’ve already read before and my laptop.

Instead of trying to focus on a brand-new story, re-reading an old favorite is very comforting. Even a young adult book, like “Witch of Blackbird Pond,” or any Nancy Drew mystery. You’ve heard of comfort food. These are comfort books.

The laptop is good for checking email but what I really use it for is poking around on Ancestry.com. Grandma C has lots of random family details that can help track down a long-lost second cousin, once removed or did you know that great, great, great so-and-so had 11 kids?

Finding these little tidbits and including them in the family tree makes me feel like I’m adding something to our history, even as we prepare to lose a most significant member of our family tree. Grandpa D will pass away soon, but did you know he had a family member that fought in the Revolutionary War? Looks like Mr. Huffman qualifies for his Sons of the American Revolution card. I am on it.

I also bring a rosary, passed down to me from an elderly aunt on my mom’s side. It’s made of little wooden beads, or maybe seeds. Inside the cross is a little vial that supposedly once held holy water from a spring in Lourdes. At least that’s what the inscription says. I don’t care if it’s all dried up, I will take all the holy water I can get.

I also take a peanut butter and jelly sandwich. Contents: Jif (extra chunky), good jelly (the kind with bits of real fruit) and soft white bread. The bread has to be soft. If the bread is not soft, I do not use it. I do not skimp on the PB&J.

I’m picky because this PB&J is more than just a sandwich. It’s a backup meal. It’s a safety net. It’s a warm blanket of stomach-filling sustenance for when there is little appetite or desire to cook or even think about eating.

Even when I thought I wouldn’t, most of the days we have visited Grandpa D I have ended up eating that sandwich.

When I haven’t, just knowing that PB&J is there makes me feel better. I know exactly where to go for food that requires no fork, no microwave, no plate or even a napkin. It’s only an arm’s length away.

Grief is hard enough, let alone on an empty stomach.

Surrendering to Motherhood, written by Napa mom-of-three Jennifer Huffman, now appears every other Sunday. Share your thoughts with Jennifer at jhuffman@napanews.com.

