Take a hike at Jack London State Historic Park

Jack London State Historic Park is offering a hike to a historic orchard accompanied by a presentation on its revival on Sept. 11.

For years, hikers to the southeastern portion of Jack London State Historic Park have come across an open area with overgrown vegetation and views of the Valley of the Moon. Little did they know that they’d found the remnants of an orchard originally planted in 1908-1912 and later abandoned.

In 2002, some 40 acres of orchards became part of the park. With support from California State Parks, Operations Director Eric Metz and a group of volunteers began assessing and reversing the years of neglect. They found that, while many of the trees had died, some were still alive and bearing fruit. With a combination of agricultural expertise and tender loving care, the orchard was on its way toward a full recovery.

“The original goal of reviving the orchard was preserving the cultural landscape. The produce was just a happy side effect,” Metz said. “We wanted to keep these trees alive — and grow more like them — to preserve an example of a pre-World War II orchard for future generations. Fruit isn’t grown this way anymore.”