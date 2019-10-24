No matter how long you live in Napa, you might be surprised to learn about all the ways that people find to explore their interests and enjoy the beauty of our little piece of heaven.
Of course there are hikers, wine aficionados, joggers, river rats, service groups and on- and off-road bikers. Amongst the latter there is a little group of small adventurers who practice the sub24.
Coined by Grant Petersen of Rivendell Bicycle Works in Walnut Creek more than a decade ago, an S24O is an overnight bike camping trip with the goal of practicing both camping via the bike and a quick disconnect from daily life.
When Andre Garcia read about the sub24 in Adventure Cycling magazine several years ago, he wanted to launch the concept in Napa. His friend and bicycle enthusiast, David Pruett, first joined him and together they gradually added others to the group.
What is a sub24?
A sub24 is a less than 24-hour -- usually just overnight -- camping trip that is within a short distance from home. It was originally directed to those who ride their bikes to encourage them to practice using and packing their camping gear in part, as preparation for longer getaways. Most of the guys locally, start in the evening, arriving at camp just before dark and with enough time to eat and set up tents, or hammocks. And then packing out at first light getting people back home quickly to chores and responsibilities.
As part of the sub24, it is an opportunity to try out new equipment -- perhaps to check that a tent stays weather proof, or a new type of stove works efficiently, or even to try a recipe to ensure it is lightweight, packs well and is delicious.
It’s like wearing a new pair of hiking shoes around home to make sure they are a good fit before taking them on a many mile hike. But doing it with a handful of friends who are also testing out their equipment and muscles.
Napa sub24
On a warm summer Saturday last September, seven cyclists left from Bicycle Works in Napa at about 2 pm for a sub24 in Bothe-Napa State Park in St. Helena. They arrived at about 5 p.m. and took over three of the walk-in sites at the top of the park. Bothe is very popular, not only because it is beautiful, but also because it provides affordable options for Napa Valley lodging if you want to bring an RV or set up a tent. It sells-out most weekends year round. Besides being a great place to stay, the hiking trails are well maintained and offer varying degrees of difficulty over 1,900 acres of wooded hills and pioneer Napa Valley homestead. It was a perfect sub24, albeit a bit civilized for this group who often camp in backcountry.
The Napa sub24 group tries to meet once a month. The group is open to bicycle enthusiasts interested in touring adventures. Drop by and see Dave Pruett at Bicycle Works/Athletic Feat on Solano Avenue, or check out the Facebook group at Napa’s Monthly sub24.