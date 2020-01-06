Yountville Locals Night takes place every Wednesday starting on Jan. 8 from 3 p.m. to close of business, with special offers from the town’s shops, restaurants, tasting rooms, spas and resorts.
The Bouchon Bistro Classics Menu features a bibb lettuce salad, roasted chicken and lemon tart for $42 prix fixe.
Coqueta Napa Valley is offering an extra incentive to explore the pleasure of Spain with a 30% discount on any Spanish bottle of wine from the wine list every Wednesday.
Lucy Restaurant & Bar at Bardessono Resort is offering 2- for-1 Happy Hour cocktails.
Bistro Jeanty is offering Happy Hour from 3 to 6 p.m., and Hotel Villagio is offering $8 specialty cocktails and seasonal glasses of wine.
RH Yountville, La Calenda and Bottega Napa Valley are all waiving corkage on Wednesday after 3 p.m.
Wine lovers can enjoy Trivia Night at Jessup Cellars with wine club member pricing on wines purchased and enjoyed onsite, and Stewart Cellars is featuring $6 white wine and $8 red wine by the glass. JCB Tasting Salon is offering 30% off JCB Merchandise and 20% off luxury merchandise.
Wine Country Connection is offering 25% off tasting fees, and Handwritten Wines features Winemaker’s Choice $10 Glass of Wine. Hill Family Estate offers 30% off bottle purchases for onsite consumption plus $8 glasses of select white wine and $10 glasses of select red wine.
Silver Trident Winery is featuring 2-for-1 tastings and 20% off Ralph Lauren merchandise, purchased at the tasting room, and Hestan Vineyards is featuring $10 select glasses of wine.
Hope and Grace Wines is offering 2-for-1 tasting fees and Wine Club pricing on all bottle purchases, and Priest Ranch is featuring a complimentary cheese and charcuterie plate for two with purchased tastings for two.
For retail therapy, Sisters Boutique is featuring a buy-one- item-get-one-item 50% off, and A Little Romance features 20% off regular priced items. Hunter Gatherer offers discounts on select merchandise and complimentary beverages, and Senses by JCB features 30% off select merchandise and skin care products, plus an additional 10% off markdown items. C’est la Paire by I-Elle features 15% off full priced items, Montecristi Panama Hats features 15% off winter items, and Tay & Grace features 20% off all clothing.
For rest and relaxation, The Spa at The Estate is offering a Wellness Wednesdays special — $25 off any treatment, and Bardessono features 20% off spa merchandise and products. Senses by JCB MediSpa features 20% off all treatments on Wednesdays or booked on Wednesday (some exclusions apply), and North Block Hotel Spa is offering 20% off spa treatments and 20% off lobby Merchandise each Wednesday from 3 to 8 p.m. (spa treatment gratuity is based on full price).
Finally, if all the Locals Night fun has you too content to leave downtown for home, Lavender and Maison Fleurie, both Four Sisters Inns, are offering a complimentary bottle of wine at check-in for a Wednesday night stay.
For more information, and a complete list of Yountville Locals Night special offers, visit yountville.com/localsnight. Offers will be updated quarterly, and new merchants and businesses will be added when available.