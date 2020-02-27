Tastings: Writing on Wine for the Wall Street Journal

Dorothy J. Gaiter and John Brecher, former Wall Street Journal editors and wine writers, will speak about their 45-year careers in journalism, including their “Tastings” column at the CIA at Copia in Napa on Saturday, Feb. 29, 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The event marks the recent addition of their collection to the UC Davis Library and coincides with Open That Bottle Night, a tradition they created. It includes a reception and discussion.

Gaiter and Brecher wrote The Wall Street Journal’s Pulitzer Prize-nominated wine column “Tastings” for more than a decade. They co-authored four books about wine, and both still write for Grape Collective. Their writing is known for making wine approachable, and Open That Bottle Night has engaged wine lovers the world over for more than 20 years.

Before they began writing about wine, Brecher was The Wall Street Journal’s page-one editor and Gaiter was the paper’s news editor covering race and urban issues, for which she received two Pulitzer Prize nominations.