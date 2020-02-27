Dorothy J. Gaiter and John Brecher, former Wall Street Journal editors and wine writers, will speak about their 45-year careers in journalism, including their “Tastings” column at the CIA at Copia in Napa on Saturday, Feb. 29, 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The event marks the recent addition of their collection to the UC Davis Library and coincides with Open That Bottle Night, a tradition they created. It includes a reception and discussion.
Gaiter and Brecher wrote The Wall Street Journal’s Pulitzer Prize-nominated wine column “Tastings” for more than a decade. They co-authored four books about wine, and both still write for Grape Collective. Their writing is known for making wine approachable, and Open That Bottle Night has engaged wine lovers the world over for more than 20 years.
Before they began writing about wine, Brecher was The Wall Street Journal’s page-one editor and Gaiter was the paper’s news editor covering race and urban issues, for which she received two Pulitzer Prize nominations.
Gaiter has also worked as a reporter for The New York Times, and Brecher as an executive editor at Bloomberg News and USA Today Network. Once “Tastings” took off, the couple decided to dedicate their professional time solely to wine writing. They began their careers as reporters for the Miami Herald, where they met.
The library’s acquisition and preservation of the Dorothy J. Gaiter and John Brecher Papers are made possible by an endowment from Napa Valley vintner and philanthropist Warren Winiarski.
Admission is free. Register for tickets at eventbrite.com/e/tastings-writing-on-wine-for-the-wall-street-journal-tickets-88756995563.
The Culinary Institute of America at Copia is at 500 First St., Napa.