The Anderson Valley Winter White Wine Festival full of delights

As a bonus, their most expensive bottle is $42. The Feliz Creek Vineyard Carignan Rosé, produced from head-trained, dry-farmed vines planted back in 1908, was my first official Rosé purchase of 2020 and I picked up a bottle of the Valenti Vineyard Syrah too. I’ve been on a cool-climate Syrah kick lately and this particular vineyard site sits just six miles from the coast.

— Phillips Hill

I’m by no means an avid Gewürztraminer drinker, but Phillips Hill’s really left an early impression on me at the festival and was my favorite bottling of the grape over the weekend. It’s also a winery that’s been on my list to visit for a few years now. So after the Grand Tasting, I made my way over to this unassuming redwood barn with quaint picnic grounds and a very friendly orange cat. I left that tasting with a bottle of the Gewürz and the Oppenlander Pinot Noir. Over the course of the weekend, I was able to identify that the Oppenlander vineyard in the tiny Mendocino town of Comptche is a sweet spot for my preferred style of Pinot Noir: super coastal with some bigger body and opulence to it.

— Toulouse Vineyards & Winery