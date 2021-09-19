The Climate Connection: A community forest takes root

In 1977, as a college student on a trip from Fort Myers, Florida to Santa Clara, California to participate in the Santa Clara Invitational swim meet, I was introduced to the California Coast Redwood tree in Big Basin State Park. It was love at first sight.

This native species of Northern California (Sequoia sempervirens) can live for up to 2,000 years and grow to be more than 300 feet tall. I’ll never forget looking up at the majestic canopy towering above me, seeing the filtered sunlight streaming down through the branches, and experiencing the stillness of being surrounded by hundreds of ancient redwood trees.

Little did I know then that 32 years later my wife, Marilyn, and I — along with friends and partner agencies — would be planning a community redwood forest in St. Helena.

An idea takes root

In the 1980s, I’d read an article about a project in the Northern California town of Graton that used wastewater (also referred to as “effluent”) from the town’s wastewater treatment plant to irrigate an existing grove of redwoods.