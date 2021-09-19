 Skip to main content
The Climate Connection: A community forest takes root
The Climate Connection: A community forest takes root

In 1977, as a college student on a trip from Fort Myers, Florida to Santa Clara, California to participate in the Santa Clara Invitational swim meet, I was introduced to the California Coast Redwood tree in Big Basin State Park. It was love at first sight.

This native species of Northern California (Sequoia sempervirens) can live for up to 2,000 years and grow to be more than 300 feet tall. I’ll never forget looking up at the majestic canopy towering above me, seeing the filtered sunlight streaming down through the branches, and experiencing the stillness of being surrounded by hundreds of ancient redwood trees.

Little did I know then that 32 years later my wife, Marilyn, and I — along with friends and partner agencies — would be planning a community redwood forest in St. Helena.

An idea takes root

In the 1980s, I’d read an article about a project in the Northern California town of Graton that used wastewater (also referred to as “effluent”) from the town’s wastewater treatment plant to irrigate an existing grove of redwoods.

Inspired by that idea, I approached St. Helena’s then-mayor, Del Britton, about the idea of using the city’s effluent to grow a grove of redwood trees on the 100-acre spray field next to the St. Helena Wastewater Treatment Plant. The spray field was an area of fallow ground where the city released wastewater after treatment.

With the city of St. Helena’s approval, we began working on a unique environmental project using wastewater from the city’s wastewater treatment plant to irrigate a forest of Coast Redwood trees. The initial plan was for this forest to capture and sequester atmospheric carbon, as well as to grow high-quality redwood for future selective timber harvesting.

More than 400 redwood seedlings were planted in 2012; from these small seedlings, trees now tower more than 30 feet tall. With support from city leaders and Sustainable St. Helena, our nonprofit partner, the forest was expanded in July 2021 with 300 more small redwoods.

There are currently about 800 trees planted on approximately three acres. We plan to further expand the forest on an additional 10 acres granted by the city with 1,800 trees in February of 2022.

Sequestering carbon

Coast Redwood trees sequester carbon better than any tree in the world. According to the Urban Forestry Network, “On average, one acre of new forest can sequester about 2.5 tons of carbon annually. Young trees absorb CO2 at a rate of 13 pounds per tree each year. Trees reach their most productive stage of carbon storage at about 10 years, at which point they are estimated to absorb 48 pounds of CO2 per year. At that rate, they release enough oxygen back into the atmosphere to support two human beings.”

After approximately 15 years, 50% of the planted forest will be harvested to allow the remaining 120 trees per acre more room to grow and mature. The harvested trees will send up new sprouts for a second timber harvest in future years.

Beginning in approximately 20 years, 20% of the planted forest will be harvested every five years and continue this harvest rotation into the future. Part of the forest will be preserved as permanent “Legacy Trees” that could be sponsored by donors.

Napa Valley Community Forest

Partnering with community leaders, Napa Resource Conservation District, and Natural Resources Conservation Services, we’ve expanded our vision to include the creation of a Napa Valley Community Forest, which will eventually be accessible to the public. This new community forest will offer:

• Walking trails that will ultimately connect back to the city’s pathways

• Napa River watershed protection through reduced erosion

• Education for people wanting to learn more about ecological forestry

• Enhancement to the overall forestry ecosystem health by incorporating native trees and shrubs

Over the last nine years, a forest ecosystem has been established – initially with invertebrates occupying the redwood seedlings and soils below, then moles, voles, and gophers tunneling throughout the fields, attracting raptors and mammals hunting for their next meal. Today, many birds build springtime nests, and barn owls and other raptors roost in the trees.

The seed that was planted in me decades ago when I first fell in love with the California Coast Redwood is taking root in St. Helena in the form of a community forest.

To date, Marilyn and I have funded this project, along with some help from close friends. Pete Richmond, the founder of Silverado Farming Company, has also generously provided his services at cost with all payments going to their 1% Fund at the Napa Community Foundation.

I’m hopeful that future generations will be able to look up into the redwood canopy and marvel at the aesthetic, environmental, and health benefits that nature provides.

Actions you can take

• Learn more about the connection between coast redwoods and climate change at the non-profit Sempervirens Fund’s website https://bit.ly/3tyLa6V

• Find out how you can donate at www.sustainablesthelena.org/st-helena-redwood-forest

• Check out this short video about the Community Forest at youtu.be/Z-q6Wg0kPYk

• Get involved with the Forest Protection Issue Team at napa.350bayarea.org/, and find out how you can get involved.

Paul Asmuth is the general manager of The Napa Valley Reserve and a certified California naturalist. He also serves on the Meadowood Napa Valley Executive Committee. A seven-time open water swimming world champion, he was inducted into the International Swimming Hall of Fame in 2010. He has published a memoir, "Marathon Swimming: The Sport of the Soul."

Napa Climate NOW! is a local non-profit citizens’ group advocating for smart climate solutions based on the latest science, part of 350 Bay Area. Like, comment, and share our daily Facebook and Instagram posts @napaclimatenow ! or visit us at http://napa.350bayarea.org

