The Climate Connection: Affordable housing moves toward all-electric

Most of us have never heard of a “mini-split”, but Yessica Ceja-Paniagua has been enjoying the use of hers for over two years. She and her family live at Napa Park Homes on Lincoln Avenue, one of the 19 properties overseen by Napa Valley Community Housing (NVCH).
Mini-splits are a new electric-powered heat pump technology for both home heating and cooling. The system consists of a condenser unit outside the home and wall-mounted in-room units less than three feet long.
Ceja-Paniagua, a 13-year resident, described the benefits of the new system, “I love the new heaters and the system design. My mom likes her room warm, but we prefer a cooler temperature. With these units, she can keep her room warm and I can keep the rest of the house cooler. Also, the old heater was much noisier.”
Karina O’Briain, NVCH senior project manager, explained why the heat pump system was installed. “We studied all the installed appliances before the remodel,” she said. “The natural gas wall heater units were pretty awful and needed to be replaced with something more efficient. That’s why we chose the mini-split heat pump system.”
NVCH, a local non-profit, has been developing and managing affordable housing for more than 40 years. Energy efficiency is important in its projects, not only to keep utility costs down but also because it’s healthier for residents and for the planet.
Executive director, Erica Roetman Sklar, explained, “In a previous position, I learned that if we want to make any progress on climate change and move away from fossil fuels, affordable housing construction and retrofits need to move to all-electric with renewable energy.”
California’s solar mandate, which took effect Jan. 1, 2020, requires new single-family homes and multi-family residences up to three stories tall to be constructed with solar panels on their roofs.
“The requirement to install solar adds a cost,” O’Briain pointed out. “By not putting in a methane natural gas system, that cost might balance out but we won’t know until we get further into development. Ultimately with any future retrofits, we will aim to go all-electric.”
Two NVCH properties, Oak Creek Terrace on First Street in Napa and Arroyo Grande Villas on Finnell Street in Yountville, have solar installations, but the proposed Monarch Landing development will be the first all-electric project.
Monarch Landing will be able to house 77 families in a 100% affordable multi-family residential development on Shetler Avenue in South Napa. In addition to solar panels and the mini-split heating and cooling systems, centralized heat pump water heaters will provide domestic hot water and all appliances will be electric.
Moving to all-electric and more energy efficient construction is critical in our efforts to slow global warming. A ton of methane, the primary component of natural gas, is a climate-heating gas, far more potent than carbon dioxide (84 times more potent when compared over 20 years (www.edf.org/climate/methane-other-important-greenhouse-gas), and 150 times more potent during its initial year of release).
Currently, almost 43% of California’s electricity still comes from natural gas, but as more renewable energy comes online, the electrical supply will become “greener.” In Napa County, residents can sign up for “Deep Green” electricity with Marin Clean Energy (MCE) and know that their payments are going toward supporting the transition to 100% renewable energy.
The California Energy Commission is being asked by a coalition of climate action groups led by the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC) to require new residential construction starting in 2023 to be all-electric. This requirement would support California’s decarbonization goals of reducing building-related greenhouse gas emissions by 40 percent below 1990 levels by 2030.
Norma Williamson of Cerritos, California told the CEC at its Jan. 26 workshop, "After living with ductless Mr. Mitsubishi heat pumps for close to 20 years, my husband and I feel that all residents of new construction should enjoy the health benefits and cost-effective benefits of living with heat pumps. For one thing, natural gas emissions do not exacerbate asthma conditions and new homes will cost less because gas infrastructure is not needed. Also being ductless means that outside air, which can be polluted, is not drawn into the home. And the outdoor compressor doesn't sound like jets taking off because they are so quiet compared to conventional air conditioners.”
In Napa, affordable housing projects such as Stoddard Housing on Gasser Drive, Napa Creek Village under construction on First Street, and the proposed Monarch Landing may lead the way for clean energy housing. Affordable and workforce housing also provides a huge climate benefit by allowing people to live where they work and reduce transportation emissions.
At the NVCH’s Napa Park Homes, Ceja-Paniagua pointed out, “I don’t have to do a lot of driving — the location is really convenient. The complex contains a park where my daughter can play. We can walk to Walmart and Starbucks. My daughter was in pre-school at McPherson school and we could walk there. We’re really happy here.”
Actions you can take:
• Learn more about NVCH’s work at nvch.org and come out to community meetings to support affordable housing projects in your area.
• Sign up for MCE Deep Green 100% Renewable at mcecleanenergy.org/opt-up/.
• Learn more about going all-electric at electrifyeverything.online/ and join Napa Climate NOW!’s current initiative to support all-electric in Napa County.
Chris Benz is a retired winemaker and founding member of Napa Climate NOW!.
Napa Climate NOW! is a local non-profit citizens’ group advocating for smart climate solutions based on the latest climate science, and part of 350 Bay Area. More information is at napa.350bayarea.org.