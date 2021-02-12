The Climate Connection: Affordable housing moves toward all-electric

Most of us have never heard of a “mini-split”, but Yessica Ceja-Paniagua has been enjoying the use of hers for over two years. She and her family live at Napa Park Homes on Lincoln Avenue, one of the 19 properties overseen by Napa Valley Community Housing (NVCH).

Mini-splits are a new electric-powered heat pump technology for both home heating and cooling. The system consists of a condenser unit outside the home and wall-mounted in-room units less than three feet long.

Ceja-Paniagua, a 13-year resident, described the benefits of the new system, “I love the new heaters and the system design. My mom likes her room warm, but we prefer a cooler temperature. With these units, she can keep her room warm and I can keep the rest of the house cooler. Also, the old heater was much noisier.”

Karina O’Briain, NVCH senior project manager, explained why the heat pump system was installed. “We studied all the installed appliances before the remodel,” she said. “The natural gas wall heater units were pretty awful and needed to be replaced with something more efficient. That’s why we chose the mini-split heat pump system.”